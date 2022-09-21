EBENSBURG, Pa. – This event will have you celebrating all things potato.
The 31st annual Ebensburg PotatoFest will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday throughout downtown Ebensburg.
This year, more than 200 craft and food vendors will line High, Center, Julian and Sample streets, as well as the Prave Street parking lot, Veterans’ Memorial Park and Penn Eben Park.
“The PotatoFest committee and Main Street Partnership work year-round to put together a family-friendly event that has a little something for everyone,” said Danea Koss, community development director for Ebensburg Borough. “We really focus on attracting all types of people from our area and beyond.”
She said PotatoFest is Ebensburg’s largest event of the year.
“It’s a great kickoff to the fall season,” Koss said. “There’s something for everyone, and we try to make it a well-rounded event with music, food, arts and crafts and stuff for the kids. It has a lot of community support with people coming back year after year.”
Dauntless fire hall will host its 15th annual Wine Extravaganza at the station, 209 W. Sample St.
Admission is $10, which includes a wine glass and wine tasting.
Throughout the day, a variety of musical entertainment will be presented.
At the main tent, Matt Wagner will perform at 9:30 a.m., followed by Somebody to Love at noon and Fuse at 3 p.m.
On South Center Street, Joe Caroff will entertain at 10 a.m., Wanderlost at 12:30 p.m. and Bruce Shettig at 3 p.m.
Memorial Park will host Tom Nevers Field Band at 12:30 p.m. and John Charney & Dom Peruso at 3 p.m.
At Penn Eben Park, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will perform at 10 a.m., Tree the Band at 12:30 p.m. and Exotic Edventures at 3 p.m.
“We try to make it so there’s something for everyone and bring a variety of music,” Koss said.
The VFW lot will feature Horseshoe Cloggers at 11 a.m., Wolf’s Performing Arts at 1 p.m. and Johnstown Concert Ballet at 2:30 p.m.
Hogue’s Fun Factory will host its “Adventures in Spudland,” a designed area for children in the VFW lot that will feature an obstacle course and a bounce house, as well as crafts such as spin art, wax hands and glitter tattoos.
A kid’s potato patch and mini golf will be held at Ebensburg Presbyterian Church, 200 N. Center St.
New this year, Penelec line workers will demonstrate how to stay safe around electrical equipment using the company’s mobile electrical safety exhibit behind the Dauntless fire hall.
“It sounds really cool, and it’s always good to have an educational piece to the festival for the adults and kids,” Koss said. “I love to add new things to the event to keep it fresh.”
In addition, Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority will host its Couch Potato 0.0k at 12:30 p.m. at the Young Peoples Community Center trailhead.
The Officer Krupa Memorial Fund will hold a cornhole tournament at noon at the Young Peoples Community Center.
“We want people to come to our community and have a great time and love Ebensburg as much as we do,” Koss said. “Hopefully, they’ll want to come back for future events or come to our downtown to shop and dine.”
There is no admission fee.
Free shuttles will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Admiral Peary Vo-Tech, Central Cambria High School, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, Lake Rowena and the Cambria County Fairgrounds.
For more information, call 814-472-8780 or visit www.potatofest.com.
