It’s blooming season at the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg.
The annual Art in Bloom spring art show will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on all three floors of the courthouse.
The show will feature nearly 200 pieces of artwork from artists, and is sponsored by Ebensburg Main Street Partnership.
“It’s really an opportunity to highlight the talented artists in our local and regional area, and it gives them a venue to showcase their work,” said Danea Koss, Ebensburg’s community development director.
“Its been 25 years now, and it shows there are people who are wanting to participate and contribute every year. We’re happy we get a great response, and it’s not just the same people coming back, we have new people coming every year.”
Artwork will be judged in five categories – painting, drawing, traditional photography, dimensional and mixed media.
Monetary awards will be given for each of the five categories as well as honorable mention, Best of Show, People’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, Mayor’s Overall Favorite and Mayor’s Honorable Mention.
The first-place winner will receive $100, second place will receive $75 and honorable mention will be awarded $50.
In addition, the Best of Show winner will receive $125, and the People’s Choice winner will receive $75.
Many of the pieces on display will be for sale following the show.
This year’s event will feature eight area artists who have donated pieces from their personal artwork collections to be raffled off.
Artists include Kat Finn, Steven Finn, Billie Hollen, Lida Hood, Dave Huber, Jeffrey Koss, Mary Lessard, Abrham Onkst, David Patterson, Bonnie Resinski and Matthew Stich.
“It’s amazing to see the pieces every year, and the level of talent,” Danea Koss said.
The show will feature two live artist demonstrations.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Ali Johnson will present “How Does Your Art Bloom?” and she will share a variety of techniques that are designed to open one’s innate ability to be an artist.
Karli Hazlett will share her work in pyrography, also known as woodburning, from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, and Marion Ross, owner and creative director of Follow Your Art, will demonstrate her work in glass art.
“Adding an experiential element to the show is exciting,” Koss said. “We think people have really enjoyed seeing and hearing about different artistic processes.”
Throughout the weekend, an outdoor pop-up exhibit will be on display from O’Brien Landscaping and Glendalough Farm, featuring the benefits of pollinator gardens and bee hotels.
In addition, nine local schools have donated nearly 70 pieces of student artwork that will be on display in business windows throughout downtown Ebensburg.
“This is a really nice spring event, and we couldn’t have a better venue than the courthouse to showcase the works,” Koss said.
“I hope people come to the show, walk our downtown, grab a bite to eat and experience Ebensburg for the day.”
There is no admission fee.
For more information, call 814-472-8414 or visit www.ebensburgpa.com/main-street-partnership.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
