EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg’s Wheels & Wings will serve hot wings, cool wheels and live music.
The Thursday event kicks off Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley weekend.
“It’s nice to close down some of the streets in our downtown and let people wander around and see everything that we have to offer here,” said Danea Koss, director of community development for Ebensburg Borough.
“It’s wonderful to see the town busy. Last year we had a great turnout, and we’re hoping for the same this year.”
The event will begin with a wing-off between 12 local restaurants and food vendors at 5 p.m.
A panel of judges will award the best wings, hot wings, sweet and spicy wings and most creative wings.
“This really brings something extra to event,” Koss said.
“It’s definitely bragging rights for those winning vendors and restaurants who are selected, and it’s nice for them to be recognized.”
Additional food vendors will be lined up from 5 to 10 p.m. along West Sample Street, serving fresh-cut fries, brisket, smoked ribs, hot and sweet Italian sausage, pulled pork, haluski, wood-fired pizza, Philly cheesesteak, chicken fingers, burgers, hot dogs and macaroni and cheese.
Dauntless Volunteer Fire Company, Castle Pub and Ebensburg Main Street Partnership will sell adult beverages.
Live entertainment will be featured from 6 to 9:30 p.m. with local rock band Giants of Science on the stage at Center and Sample streets.
“They will be a good fit for the crowd,” Koss said.
“They are a high-energy ’80s band and have a great following, so we think it’s going to be a fun sound for this year.”
Vehicle registration for the car, truck and motorcycle show will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The first 150 vehicles will be registered and the first 150 registered will receive dash plaques sponsored by Roundhouse Harley-Davidson.
Registration is $10, and vehicles will enter at Caroline and High streets.
Vehicles will be judged by classes, including one truck class; three bike classes – sport, cruiser and custom; and five car classes – pre-’50s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s and later.
Judges will award trophies to winners in each class and a best of show award will be given to one car, truck and motorcycle.
“We usually get a few hundred vehicles, and it’s really cool to see all the different classes spanning from the pre-’50s to now,” Koss said. “It’s fun for people to walk around, and it’s a great opportunity for some of our local car enthusiasts and car clubs to come out and get together.
“This event has a really great following and we’re just happy that people come out year after year.”
Awards will be announced at 8:30 p.m. from the entertainment area.
In addition, Ebensburg Main Street Partnership will sell Wheels & Wings T-shirts, featuring a new logo design, and other merchandise at a booth along West Sample Street.
“This is our largest scale and largest attended event in Ebensburg, and we’re happy to see people coming in support of it,” Koss said. “There’s going to be great food and great music, and it’ll be a great time to be downtown to kick off the summer.”
First Student will be running a free shuttle to and from BikeFest at the American Legion Fairgrounds and downtown Ebensburg.
For more information, call 814-472-8414 or visit www.ebensburgwheels.com.
