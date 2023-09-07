JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Following a short break, the annual Bandshell Bark at Roxbury Park is returning on Saturday to raise funds for the Roxbury Bandshell and local canine groups.
“I’m excited to get it going again,” founder and event chairwoman Eileen Graham said.
This is the 15th year for the dog-centered gathering that begins with registration at 10 a.m.
The walk around the park is approximately 2.5 miles, and will start at 11 a.m. with organizers rolling out the red carpet for pooches and their owners, while the popular song “Who Let the Dogs Out” plays.
Other activities scheduled for the day include wiener dog races; wiener dog wannabe races; pet contests, including cutest canine and best costume; photo opportunities; baskets of chance; and more.
A variety of vendors will be available as well.
Registration cost is $15 on Friday and Saturday, and with an additional donation of $12, participants will get a 15th annual Bandshell Bark commemorative T-shirt.
All dogs who attend get a free bandana.
Graham said since the postponement during the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s had multiple people ask when the dog event would resume.
Typically, a wide variety of canines attend, but there have been pot-bellied pigs and donkeys who’ve participated as well.
Graham expects the event to be a blast, as usual, and organizers ask that any dogs brought on Saturday be updated on their vaccinations and be non-aggressive.
Additionally, the event this year will be held in memory of the late Joel Borkow, a local doctor who died in 2021.
Proceeds from the event will go to the continued preservation of the Roxbury Park Bandshell with a portion going to the Humane Society of Cambria County and Humane Society of Somerset County and Johnstown Police K-9 Unit.
The rain date is Sept. 23.
For more information, call 814-241-9004, visit www.roxburybandshell.com and the Bandshell Bark Facebook page.
