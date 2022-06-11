JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This colorful collection of art that’s divinely inspired captures the beauty of the world.
“God’s Glory, God Inspired,” an exhibition by Johnstown resident Rebecca Pender, is on display through July 1 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said Pender is an incredible artist whose abilities and skills are diverse and captivating, yet resourceful.
“I saw her work and I thought it was so interesting because it was very different,” she said.
“It’s unique in a very special way because of the mixed media and abstract look. Her use of repurposing and reclaiming is something that requires an advanced artistic eye.”
The show features more than 100 pieces of Pender’s mixed media acrylic paintings.
“Her work is full of bright color and a lot of visually pleasing things to look at,” Godin said.
“No matter who is looking at her pieces, they’re going to get something different out of them. There might be a message or inspiration of the artist, but it’s up to each individual viewer to get that essence of what they feel they’re getting out of it.”
Pender said her artistic evolution has spanned her entire life, but it wasn’t until 2016 that she felt God was nudging her to begin painting.
“Abstract painting seemed to be winning out for me, although I had never painted in that style before,” she said.
Pender said that she went to study with abstract artist Nancy Reyner in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and spent four days learning one-on-one in Reyner’s studio.
“This became my jumping-off point for the world of abstract painting,” she said.
“I was specifically drawn to abstract painting for how freeing it was. I didn’t need to pre-plan or draw out what the work would be on the canvas. Instead, I could use my sense of color, texture and composition in any way I felt without answering how it was supposed to look.”
Pender said her business card reads: “God paints the pictures. I just hold the brush.
“Seldom do I approach a new canvas with an idea,” she said.
“I love finding color, shape and movement that speaks to me when starting a canvas.
“Occasionally my compositions take on the forms of flowers, landscapes or even people.
“The canvas and God dictate, not me.”
Pender said in abstract painting she can suggest a feeling, an event, or landscapes and flowers and allow the viewer to translate the artwork in their own way.
“I feel there is much more interaction between the viewer and the painting with abstraction,” she said.
Pender said she enjoys watching teaching videos and then experimenting on her own.
“Many of my techniques have developed through mistakes,” she said.
“One such example is the painting ‘Rented Veil,’ which is a mixed media piece combining surgical gauze, tissue paper, wrapping paper and many techniques.”
Pender said she was applying transparent red iron oxide to the gauze, and instead of a controlled stream, it shot out of the bottle and created a bloodbath across the canvas.
“At a loss for anything else I could do, I picked up a spray bottle of water and started washing the surface,” Pender said.
“After the initial panic had passed, the painting began to look pretty good. Instead of abandoning the work, I persevered, and that painting has gone on to win several awards.”
Godin said each piece in the exhibition has a sentimental value to Pender and that translates to the viewer.
“I hope people will feel uplifted because the colors are so passionately bright that it’s something that really captivates any person,” she said.
“Even if you’re having a good or bad day, whenever you walk in and see the beauty and vibrancy, you will really be able to appreciate the atmosphere that you get from her work.”
A video tour of the artwork is available at the arts center’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/cacccarts and its Facebook page.
In addition, Pender will present a Facebook Live artist lecture at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by a question-and-answer session. The presentation will also be available afterward on the art center’s YouTube channel.
In conjunction with the exhibition, Pender will offer mixed media workshops from noon to 2 p.m. June 18 and 25.
Participants will explore the use of several acrylic medias without focusing on an outcome.
During the first class, only media and papers will be used.
Paint will be introduced during the second class.
This class is best suited for beginners who are afraid of making a mistake or tackling abstract art for the first time, rather than artists who have been creating abstracts for a while.
“She will be using her skillset and her mediums to give people an opportunity to show their creativity and express themselves through color,” Godin said.
“This gives people a much deeper connection to the art and to the artist.”
Cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers.
Scholarships are available to attend the workshop at half-price or for free. Those interested can apply at www.caccc.org/exhibits.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
There is no fee to attend the exhibition.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.