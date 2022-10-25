JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This event will have little ghosts and goblins in downtown Johnstown looking for treats.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will hold its fifth annual trunk-or-treat from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday around Central Park.
Children are encouraged to come in costume.
“Four years ago, we got the idea to hold a trunk-or-treat event in downtown, and it seems they’re a popular way to host families all in one area,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership. “With the addition of the Park Boneyard, having a trunk-or-treat event was a great way to add something on a Saturday in October.”
Vehicles will line up on Main, Franklin and Locust streets and Gazebo Place, and youngsters will walk past each trunk and be handed treats.
This year, 30 area businesses and individuals will participate, and they will decorate their vehicles to add to the Halloween spirit.
Radovanic said trunk-or-treat is a popular offering and it brings out large crowds.
“We usually average between 500 to 700 kids, so if it’s a nice day, we will definitely get a long line the whole hour,” she said.
“As far as families go, they’re very excited to get the kids dressed up for more than just Halloween night. As far as the participants, everybody comes back every year and is willing to open their trunk, decorate and give out candy because they know it’s a good initiative in downtown.”
While downtown, families can check out the Park Boneyard Halloween display.
The animated musical scene features a 512-square-foot “cemetery” complete with pumpkins, tombstones, skeletons, Tiki torches, strobe lights and a fog machine.
It plays “The Addams Family” theme song, “Ghostbusters,” “This Is Halloween” and “Thriller” in a 12-minute song set.
The display will play from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night through Halloween.
“Crowds have been really good for the Park Boneyard this year and the lack of rain in October has made for some good evening viewing,” Radovanic said.
The annual scarecrows in the park, which are created by area businesses and organizations, will be on display through Monday.
“We’re very excited about the scarecrow competition this year because the local businesses who prepare them have gone above and beyond with some of their decorations,” Radovanic said.
“It’s created a wonderful fall environment for people to be in Central Park.”
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
