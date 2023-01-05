JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – All good things must come to an end.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will sponsor Last Lights from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Central Park in downtown Johnstown to close the holiday season.
“So many people ask us when the final playing of the Christmas Tree @ Central Park will be. So years ago, we determined that there had to be a final evening for people to come down and enjoy the lights,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
“It’s also important for us to keep the Christmas tree and the whole park lit for our friends who celebrate Orthodox Christmas, so Last Lights over the past couple of years has been a standard on Jan. 8.”
She said this year, organizers will let the Christmas tree run for the duration of the event.
“We’ve made this a special event to enjoy the tree for the final night,” Radovanic said.
She said Last Lights is the perfect way to close the season.
“After the tree being up for almost 60 days, it really is a nice way to say goodbye,” Radovanic said.
“Many people ask because they want to come and get that final picture or just walk around the park one more time. So it’s a great way to cap off all the great things that happened during the holidays in downtown.”
The tree will come down Monday and the Christmas village on Tuesday and will be put into storage at Gautier Speciality Metals.
Radovanic said they are pleased with the crowds over the holidays.
“It just goes to show that eight years later, the tree and everything we do in addition to the tree is continuing to draw people into downtown,” she said.
“We could see that when we looked around at the businesses, restaurants and bars just being filled with capacity on the weekends.”
Radovanic said they also had a great turnout for the Christmas Express @ Central Park and s’mores night.
“Several hundred children took advantage of riding the Christmas Express with Santa Claus over the course of that weekend, and for s’mores night, we gave out probably 400 s’more sandwiches for the hour and a half we were in the park,” she said.
“The crowds were tremendous, and everybody was enjoying what we were doing.”
Radovanic said the tree continues to be a positive addition to the downtown.
“We knew this tree would have an enormous impact, and it’s definitely proven itself as such,” she said, “even something as small as the number of houses in Central Park. The first year of the Christmas tree there were 19 houses, and now there’s 37.
“There is an interest from people wanting to be involved in what goes on in Central Park during the holiday season.”
Radovanic added that plans are in the works to incorporate a new song into the Christmas tree for the 2023 holiday season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.