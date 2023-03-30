JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hop this way for sweet treats.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host its Bunny Hop for children 10 and younger from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
“We are happy to host this annual event for the children in our community as it really brings together the spirit of Easter and spring into a fun event,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
Participants will line up on Locust Street and move up Gazebo Park to Main Street and then to Franklin Street.
“This is like trunk-or-treat, where we line cars up along the park and we hand out treats from our trunks,” said Cheryl Izing, treasurer of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership. “The kids wear their Sunday best, and they go from car to car. It works out really well doing it this way, and parents say they like it better.”
The children are asked to bring a basket or bag for their treats.
“The kids are so polite thanking us and they’re excited,” Izing said. “It’s really heartwarming.”
Izing said there are 25 local businesses signed up to hand out Easter goodies.
“It’s at everybody’s discretion on what they want to give out,” she said. “Some will give eggs filled with candy,. Some will hand out candy in baggies. Some do a bag of chips. There’s healthier snacks like crackers and granola bars and drinks.”
Izing added that businesses look forward to being a part of the fun.
“I’ll get emails in December from people asking me when we’ll be doing it because they’re trying to get their calendars set up,” she said. “We usually have the same people come back and they really enjoy doing it.”
In addition, the Easter Bunny will be on site greeting children.
Izing said the event typically attracts 400 to 500 children each year.
“We hope everyone has a good time, sees their friends and enjoys meeting with the Easter Bunny,” she said.
Businesses interested in volunteering to hand out treats can email Izing at Cheryl.Izing@Northwest.com.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/discoverdowntownjohnstown.
