EBENSBURG, Pa. – Capture the joy of the holiday season at the 17th annual “Dickens of a Christmas” with events in Ebensburg Borough.
The Victorian-style celebration will begin Friday with special activities at the Cambria County Courthouse and continue through Sunday at various locations throughout the borough.
“It is truly something special to see our community come together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas,” said Danea Koss, Ebensburg’s community development director. “There’s so many different things going on throughout the weekend and it kicks off the holiday season. It’s become a part of people’s holiday tradition.”
County employees will decorate row offices in the “Christmas Around the World” theme, and visitors can enjoy cookies and caroling around the tree throughout the morning.
There will be a a light up night ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday in Kimball Park, followed by indoor ice skating at North Central Recreation Center.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, the annual Christmas parade will step off.
Also on Saturday, four craft and vendor shows will be featured, along with a breakfast and photos with Santa Claus, workshops at The Porch Peddler’s Workshop and Follow Your Art, a Department 56 Dickens Village display in the Ebensburg Borough community room, Victorian teas at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School and Cambria County Historical Society, a live nativity and nativity lights festival, and horse and carriage rides.
Returning favorites include the Cresson Lake Playhouse Christmas Tree Toss and Santa Pub Crawl; a Dickens of a Fat Bike Day at Pour on Center; First United Church of Christ musical program, train display, craft fair and basket raffle; a Fezziwig Frolic at Lloyd Street Brewing Co.; and a visit with the Lilly Mountain Alpacas at Penn Eben Park.
New events this year include a Grinchmas Open House at Stoneycreek Photography in the Mini Mall; a hot apple cider sale at Kimball Park; a cookie contest at Coal Country Brewing; a showing of Disney’s “A Christmas Carol” at Ebensburg Library; and “Sundaes with Santa” at Barrels of Fun.
“I just love seeing new things coming in to the schedule because it brings more to the event and it keeps it fresh,” Koss said.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will perform a string quintet holiday-themed concert at the chapel at Mount Aloysius College in celebration of the chapel’s 100th anniversary.
Businesses and restaurants also are encouraged to decorate their storefronts and offer special Victorian menus.
Joseph and Margaret Stephan, of Ebensburg, will serve as grand marshals of this year’s event. The couple will do the honors of flipping the switch at the light up night in Kimball Park and ride in the parade.
Koss said those attending “Dickens of a Christmas” will experience a feel-good, hometown Christmas event.
“We’re a quaint, beautiful little community and I hope people get that feeling,” she said. “It’s something you can’t find everywhere, but it’s alive and well in Ebensburg.”
A complete schedule of events can be found at www.ebensburgpa.com/ ebensburg-dickens-events-summary.
For more information, call 814-472-8414.
