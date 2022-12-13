After 45 years of service to Cresson Lake Playhouse, Tom Stewart has retired as facilities director.
The Windber resident gave his last official report and was recognized Sunday at a board meeting for his history and influence with the theater.
Stewart started his involvement with the playhouse in 1977 when he moved to the area with his wife, Wendy, who found her place on the stage.
He worked behind the scenes building the sets, and a few years later, he started assisting with the playhouse grounds and facilities located on Shapiro Road in Cresson.
His first task was improving the women’s dressing rooms.
Stewart’s first appearance on stage was in the late 1980s.
During the various playhouse seasons, he has been an actor, set builder, board member, board treasurer, board president, facilities director and CLP fundraiser master of ceremonies.
“Sitting and watching our patrons enjoying a show – laughing or crying – that is what it is all about,” Stewart said. “On the other side of the curtain, I have also enjoyed being a part of the acting troupe and seeing how much the process means to actors at the end of a run. It is remarkable.”
He said he owes his longtime commitment to the organization because of the team orient and comforting group of people who are involved in Cresson Lake.
In addition, he said, during the COVID-19 shutdown, he saw a community of people who were committed to a cause because they view the playhouse as a treasure.
“Cresson Lake Playhouse is special,” Stewart said.
He said he liked being involved with people of all ages, especially the younger people who have such positive energy.
“I was reading some of the thank-you cards the board wrote to me at my last meeting and in one, I was told I was a role model, and that moved me,” Stewart said.
“To be able to foster that into a group of young people, our next generation here at CLP, means a lot to me.”
Moving forward, he said that he plans to stay active with Cresson Lake.
“I am not going anywhere,” Stewart said. “I will not be at board meetings, but there are plenty of things I want to be involved in. The playhouse’s 50th anniversary is fast approaching, and I want to be involved in the planning of this special and rewarding event.”
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.