LORETTO, Pa. – The magic of storytelling will be captured in this performance.
Ebensburg resident Christopher Collins will present “Thank You, Jimmy Stewart!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Collins is a Jimmy Stewart impersonator performing condensed tributes to three of the Indiana-born actor’s films: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Harvey” and “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”
Stories are told from the perspective of characters that Stewart brought to life in each of the films.
Collins also portrays some other special guests during the performances.
He said the show came about in 1996 when he was performing at Dillweed Bed & Breakfast and was given 20 minutes to present any story related to the holidays.
“As a child I remember ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ being on all the stations, and I was very familiar with that,” Collins said.
“I always felt a bond to that, so I wanted to try and put something together to honor his memory. I got my hands on the script for ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ and tried to come up with something that would fit that 20-minute timeframe and stripped it down to three components – George Bailey, Mr. Potter and Clarence the angel – and built the show around that.”
From there he said he took the same approach and applied that to “Harvey” and “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”
“When all three of the pieces were together, I was able to premiere it in Pittsburgh and then I performed it at Carnegie Hall in New York City,” Collins said. “I’ve also performed it at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County and the Arcadia Theater.”
He said it’s a pleasure to be bringing the show to Cresson Lake Playhouse.
“Right out of college I performed there in the ’80s through early ’90s, and it’s wonderful to be welcomed back,” Collins said.
“It’s a bit of homecoming. It’s a great venue to see a show like this because of the way the barn is designed.”
In honor of Stewart’s military service, a special recognition of veterans and active duty military will held at each performance.
“He flew over 20 combat missions in World War II and he retired from the military as a brigadier general, making him the highest decorated Hollywood actor to ever wear the uniform,” Collins said.
He said the show tries to create an intimate portrayal that allows the audience to feel like they are sitting in their living room having a visit with Stewart.
“Maybe this will encourage people to look at his other films because there’s so much there,” Collins said. “We can share a moment about a story of an ordinary guy who did extraordinary things who just happened to be from Indiana, Pennsylvania.”
Tickets range from $12 to $16.
For more information or to order tickets, call 814-472-4333 or visit www.cressonlake.com.
