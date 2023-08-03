LORETTO, Pa. – This high-flying musical comedy tells a story of chasing your dreams and not getting caught.
Based on the film and the true story, “Catch Me If You Can” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Paul Seymour, the playhouse’s artistic director and director of the production, said the summer musical is a wild romp in which the main character tries to find his place in the world.
“ ‘Catch Me If You Can’ is very light-hearted and funny, and the music has a heavy jazz influence,” he said. “I love this show and have always wanted to do it, so it’s a good fit.”
Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager Frank Abagnale Jr. runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure.
With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams.
When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty, he pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.
“The three leads are the father, son and detective, and it’s really their story on how they deal with one another,” Seymour said.
He said there are 19 different locations indicated in the show, but that brings about challenges because no theater can present that many locations.
“We’ve made this our own by paring down the set as much as possible, and we suggest locations with very simple techniques, so we have signs on the set that will flash the locations where we’re at – or if they’re in a living room, it’ll be suggested by a chair, lamp and end table,” Seymour said. “It’s a simplified set, which really helps to keep the flow of the show going.
“There also are no blackouts in the show, so there’s often a set change happening while there’s action going on on the stage.”
He added that the show is fast-paced.
“The pacing has to fly because that’s the nature of the show, with the story unwinding quickly,” Seymour said.
A cast of 35 includes playhouse favorites and Ebensburg residents Josh Duman as Carl Hanratty; Davey Beyer as Frank Abagnale Jr.; Joseph Caroff as Frank Abagnale Sr.; Jessica Davis as Paula Abagnale; and Taylor Koenigsberg as Brenda Strong. FBI agents are being played by Alex Koenigsberg, of Ebensburg, and newcomers to the playhouse stage Ethan Wesner and Bradyn Yahner, of Blair County.
“They’ve taken to the script beautifully and love the story,” Seymour said. “They are committed to telling the story well.”
The musical is choreographed by Sierra Gdula.
“Her job is herculean because there are so many dances,” Seymour said. “If you like a show with a lot of movement and dancing, then this is your kind of show.”
He said audiences are in for a fun time and a lot of laughter.
“It’s also provocative and thought-provoking, so there will be a lot to talk about in the car on the way home,” Seymour said.
Show tickets range from $16 to $23. For more information, call 814-472-4333 or visit www.cressonlake.com.
