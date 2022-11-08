A platinum-selling country music star is coming back to town.
Cole Swindell will bring his “Back Down to the Bar Tour,” with special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe, at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Arena, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Swindell, a Grammy-nominated artist, recently released his 12th career single, “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson.
It follows his 10th career No. 1, “Single Saturday Night,” which has logged over 245 million streams globally.
In the seven years since Swindell’s debut, he has achieved nine certified platinum singles, a platinum-certified debut album, “Cole Swindell” and a gold-certified sophomore album, “You Should Be Here.”
His No. 1 hit, “Break Up in the End” was named the NSAI Song of the Year in 2019.
The Georgia native has nearly 4.5 billion global career streams as well as numerous songwriting honors, lending his pen to chart-topping singles by Luke Bryan and more.
Swindell last played at 1st Summit Arena in 2019.
“The response from the day we announced the show was one of excitement and a lot of that is based on people who saw him here three years ago and they were very excited to see him come back,” said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager at 1st Summit Arena. “They really loved the show, the music and are excited for another great country show at the arena.”
He said Swindell’s high-energy country music style fits the bill for shows that people in the area want to see.
“He’s a young artist who is still coming up, yet at the same time, he’s also very established and has a great track record of big hits and albums behind him,” Mearns said. “He’s someone we think will really fill the arena with country fans.”
Swindell has played on some of the biggest stages in the world, including making history being the first-ever live radio and TV broadcast from the 57th-floor terrace of 4 World Trade Center, overlooking the Freedom Tower.
National television performances include the Citi Concert Series on “Today,” “Good Morning America,” “Ellen,” “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the CMA and ACM Awards, the MLB Network and NASCAR.
Swindell has toured with some of country music’s most acclaimed entertainers, including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett.
“Any time that we have a big artist coming in and a sold-out show, it’s a great opportunity to showcase not just the building but also the city,” Mearns said.
A limited number of single tickets remain.
To order tickets, call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets also are available at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
