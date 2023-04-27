JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The sounds of heavy metal will reverberate through an area venue at this upcoming concert.
Corey Taylor with special guest Cherry Bombs will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
Taylor is best known as the lead vocalist of Slipknot, a heavy metal band, and Stone Sour, a hard rock/alternative metal group.
“It’s pretty exciting because he’s a performer who’s part of some very well-known bands and he’s doing some solo shows,” said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager at 1st Summit Arena. “We are one of a select few venues to have this show. Based on some of the successes we’ve had with other shows in the past, they picked our arena as a good fit.”
Taylor co-founded Stone Sour in 1992.
He joined Slipknot in 1997 to replace the original lead singer, and has subsequently released seven studio albums with the band.
After the first two Slipknot albums went platinum, Taylor revived Stone Sour to record an album and tour in 2002.
His debut solo studio album, “CMFT” was released in 2020.
He is currently working on his second solo album.
Taylor also has worked with several acts, including Junk Beer Kidnap Band, Korn, Disturbed, Apocalyptica, Code Orange, Anthrax, Steel Panther, Tonight Alive, Falling in Reverse, Soulfly, Damageplan and The Clay People.
“You have the fan base from either of Corey Taylor’s bands, and each has a different take on rock music,” Mearns said. “His own solo work would appeal anybody who is a fan of Slipknot and Stone Sour. This is a show for anybody who enjoys rock music, especially hard rock music.”
The Cherry Bombs, which is led by Taylor’s wife Alicia Taylor, brings a new way to experience rock ‘n’ roll music by combining daredevil arts with feminine power and features dance, fire, aerial, grinding and stilt walking.
In 2020, the troupe filmed its headlining show, “Macabaret,” which is a story of karma wrapped in temptation, action and danger around every corner.
“They’ve been referred to as a heavy metal dance troupe and a portion of the tour’s purpose is to spotlight this act,” Mearns said.
He said the show continues the arena’s mission of bringing diverse acts to the region.
“Our goal is have a stream of shows that would appeal to all different genres and every different taste,” Mearns said. “It’s a continuation of a lot of the success we’ve been able to build on and attract new promoters and shows to the area, and we’re hoping people will come out and support this to ensure that kind of success continues.”
Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $69.50, plus additional fees for online purchases.
“Tickets sales are going well, and we’re looking to see an increase in the next week leading up to the show,” Mearns said.
Tickets also are available at www.ticketmaster.com or at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office.
For more information, call 814-536-5156 or visit www.1stsummitarena.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.