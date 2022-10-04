JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Come out for a fun day of entertainment and food while supporting those who protect and serve the community.
Coptoberfest will be held from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
"This came out of four individuals who got together one night and wanted to do something to help first responders, and more importantly, law enforcement," said Mark Britton, a Johnstown Police Department detective and event co-chairman. "We decided to have this big old party where we can raise money to raise awareness on what law enforcement goes through every day."
The event will raise funds for Operation Guardian for Distressed Officers.
"It helps law enforcement, so if something happens to that officer and/or their family, such as a line of duty death, we help them out to pay their bills or help them get through funeral expenses," Britton said. "We also help if someone is going through a hard time where they're mentally strained. We also help the retired guys who are on fixed incomes and having issues paying their bills."
He said in the four years since starting the fund, they've been able to give thousands of dollars to law enforcement partners.
"Everything is run through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies," Britton said.
Funds also will benefit Camp Cadet programs in Cambria and Somerset counties, which instructs boys and girls from 12 to 15 on the criminal justice system and establishes positive relationships with law enforcement.
In addition, funds will be used to support future Coptoberfest events.
Musical entertainment will kick off at 2 p.m. with Last Fall, followed by Trainwreck at 5 p.m. and headliner Jacob Bryant playing southern country and southern rock 'n' roll music taking to the stage at 8 p.m.
"We booked artist Jacob Bryant out of Georgia, and he just signed a national record contract," Britton said. "He's written three songs for Luke Combs, including 'Out There,' which is one of his biggest hits. You will not be disappointed with Jacob Bryant. He's an unbelievable performer."
There will be food available for purchase from Dunny's Pizza, Bobbos Mobile BBQ, the Pepper Wagon and St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church selling gobs.
A cash bar will be available.
In addition, there will be event merchandise for sale, a K-9 demonstration, basket raffle, pull tabs, 50/50 and a signed Sidney Crosby jersey that will be chanced off.
Britton said the goal is continue to grow Coptoberfest.
"We want to be able to help more people out and help other organizations as well," he said. "We're hoping that everybody comes out and shows their support for law enforcement."
Admission is $10 at the door.
Donations to Operation Guardian for Distressed Officers can be made through the Community Foundation at cfalleghenies.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1966.
An event kickoff party will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Stadium Pub & Grille, 101 Washington St., downtown Johnstown, where attendees can learn more about Coptoberfest or make a donation.
For more information, visit the Coptoberfest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100024849260990.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.