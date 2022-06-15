JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Outdoor summer concerts are set to be performed at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
The 42nd annual Concerts on the Green summer concert series will begin with a special performance in celebration of Juneteenth at 7 p.m. Sunday with the Civic Band on the amphitheater at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Concerts will continue at 7 p.m. each Wednesday through Aug. 24.
The concerts are held in conjunction with the Civic Band and organized by member Paul Rhoades.
“It is such a wonderful initiative to be able to foster wonderful, local musicians through Concerts on the Green,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center. “This program was here long before I came to the organization, but it has brought so much happiness to so many.”
Subsequent concerts will include June 29, Civic Band; July 6, Civic Band; July 13, Civic Band; July 20, Civic Band; July 27, Civic Band; Aug. 3, Northern Cambria Community Band; Aug. 10, Denise Baldwin; Aug. 17, Denise Baldwin; and Aug. 24, Swiggle Mountain Brass.
The Civic Band is a 60-piece band that plays highlights from Broadway show tunes, movies, marches and concert band pieces. Members are professional musicians, educators in music and other fields, adult leaders with music as a hobby, and high school and college student musicians.
Northern Cambria Community Band comprises 20 members who play highlights from Broadway tunes, movies, marches and concert band pieces. As with the Civic Band, members include professional musicians, educators in music and other fields, adult leaders with music as a hobby, and high school and college students.
Denise Baldwin is a soloist specializing in guitar, acoustics and vocals, and playing a wide range of music from jazz, rock, shows and other genres.
Swiggle Mountain Brass is a quintet that began as a collection of professional musicians, educators and adults with music as a hobby at the Chatterbox in Portage. The group provides a variety of music from 1940s hits to current pop tunes.
“I really relish in the fact that this series has been around for over 40 years,” Godin said. “We are a very blessed community.”
Attendees should bring blankets or lawn chairs. Concerts are outdoors and weather permitting.
There is no admission fee to attend the concerts. Concert series sponsors include Alma Lodge 523 IOOF and the Recording Industry’s Music Performance Trust Fund, under agreements with Local 41 of the American Federation of Musicians.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.