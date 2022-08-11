JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The infectious sounds of zydeco will have people up on their feet and feeling the groove at this concert.
Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience with special guest Crawdad Joe will perform as part of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Concert Series on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., with Crawdad Joe performing at 7 p.m., followed by Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience taking the stage at 9 p.m.
“I’m really excited that it worked out to get Terrance Simien because he is without a doubt one of the premier zydeco acts touring today,” said Shelley Johansson, director of communications for the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which presents the series. “He’s played the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival several times, and we are thrilled to be able to present him here once more.”
For 40 years, Simien, an eighth-generation Louisiana Creole, has been shattering the myths about what his indigenous zydeco roots music is and is not. It is American roots music and it is music born of Black and mixed-race, French-speaking Creoles of south Louisiana.
The music is more than just one rhythm and one tempo – it’s about grooving in place and dancing freely.
There’s also a focus on vocal performances, with three-part harmonies from Simien and band members Danny Williams and Stan Chambers.
Simien, a two-time Grammy Award-winning artist, leads the Zydeco Experience band with longtime members Williams on keyboards and Chambers on bass, along with Lance Ellis on sax, Ian Molinaro-Thompson on drums and Revon Andrews on trombone.
He has become one of the most respected and accomplished artists in American roots music.
The band has performed over 10,000 concerts and toured millions of miles to over 45 countries during their career, including several performances for the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, most recently in 2011.
Crawdad Joe founder Joseph Dedon grew up in southern Louisiana where he was heavily influenced by southern rock, blues, southern gospel, hard rock, metal, jazz, and country music.
Listeners can hear the mix in the performances when the band plays a wide range of covers and originals.
“They play a Louisiana style of music, so they were the natural and obvious local choice to open up for Terrance,” Johansson said.
She said zydeco is a high energy form of music, and it holds tremendous appeal to Johnstown.
“It’s really impossible not to love zydeco music. It’s so fun,” Johansson said. “It’s hard not to smile when you listen to zydeco. It’s a type of music that I think appeals to almost everyone.”
Island Cuisine will be on site selling Jamaican food.
“People should come hungry and prepare to sample Island Cuisine, which is a relatively new vendor in town,” Johansson said.
There also will be a bar. Those purchasing alcohol must show identification.
“This will be a great way to get together and have a terrific party,” she said. “We’re celebrating live music in Johnstown and the wonderful season that we’re having at Peoples Natural Gas Park.”
The concert is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.jaha.org.
