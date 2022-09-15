JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Come on out for a day of music to benefit a great cause.
Concert for Conservation will be held from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. with JD & Cindy performing at 4:30 p.m., followed by The Meanwhile Trio at 6 p.m. and headliner Buffalo Rose taking to the stage at 7:45 p.m.
The event is bringing together conservation and recreation groups to celebrate the Cambria-Somerset region’s recreational opportunities that have come about through the progress in cleaning up area waterways and other environmental improvements.
“Conservation and recreation groups have been talking for years about creating an event to celebrate the great asset of our region’s mountains, valleys and waterways,” said Brad Clemenson, event organizer.
Pittsburgh-based Buffalo Rose is a widely acclaimed six-piece modern folk Americana band.
They take the singer-songwriter tradition to a new level by crafting original songs, which are emotive, meticulously arranged and inspired by a world of idiosyncratic influences that never let a dull or predictable moment creep in.
“Buffalo Rose is phenomenal,” Clemenson said. “They have great instrumentals, but what really sets them apart is their vocal harmonies, and they write amazing songs. Their performance on stage is lively and they are so full of energy. They blow me away every time I hear them.”
JD & Cindy deliver powerful vocals and multi-instrumental acoustic music covering a wide range that includes Jethro Tull, Jefferson Airplane, Fleetwood Mac, the Lumineers and Alison Krauss. The Somerset couple also performs originals.
The Meanwhile Trio is a rich, spontaneous and undeniably fun acoustic ensemble of acclaimed Pittsburgh musicians who fuse jazz, folk and bluegrass. The group includes Johnstown native John Bagnato on guitar.
In addition, there will be food trucks on site and a cash bar.
Identification must be shown when purchasing alcohol.
Proceeds will go to the trust fund to protect the Stonycreek River, which provides ongoing maintenance of the abandoned mine drainage treatment systems on Oven Run, a Stonycreek tributary.
“This is an incredible conservation success story and it’s the reason we have so much recreation happening on the Stonycreek,” Clemenson said.
“It’s both a conservation and recreation message that we can convey with putting money into the trust fund that will keep the Stonycreek River clean.”
Organizers plan to make the Concert for Conservation an annual event to benefit different recreation and conservation groups each year.
“We hope to have a lot of people show up and have a great time,” Clemenson said. “Our goal is to raise a little bit of money for conservation and recreation initiatives.”
Participating groups include Conemaugh Valley Conservancy, Bens Creek Canoe & Kayak Club, Laurel Highlands On and Off Road Bicycling Association, Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Project, Stonycreek-Quemahoning Initiative, Friends of Cambria County Trails, Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, Somerset County Recreation and Trails Association, Somerset County Parks and Trails Department, Friends of Inclined Plane Trails, Nathan’s Divide Environmental Education Center, Cambria County Conservation District, Somerset County Conservation District, Somerset County Conservancy, Vision 2025 Upper Basin Capture Team, Vision 2025 Greenspace Capture Team and Trout Unlimited Mountain Laurel Chapter.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.jaha.org/events/concert-for-conservation.
