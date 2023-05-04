JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Coffee and music will come together for relaxing entertainment at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The Coffee House Series will offer coffees, teas and a variety of baked goods for sale during each event.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m.
The series will include ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s music from The Sharptones on Friday; Midnight Graffiti on June 3, performing traditional and nontraditional acoustic covers; and topical songs and tender ballads by Tim Dabbs on June 23.
There is no admission fee to attend, but donations will be accepted. Fifty percent of the donations will go to the featured performers.
In the case of inclement weather, the series will move indoors to the main gallery of the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center building.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
