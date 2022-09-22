CLYMER, Pa. – An upcoming community festival will bring fun for people of all ages.
The annual Clymer Days Festival will be held Friday through Sunday at Sherman Street Park in Clymer.
It will feature musical entertainment, food and craft vendors, a car and motorcycle show, fireworks, games, a basket raffle and children’s activities.
The festival has its roots as a reunion for those who served on the USS George Clymer and has since evolved into an event for those in Clymer and surrounding areas to come together and enjoy a weekend of activities.
“It’s a town festival, and everybody in town comes out for it,” said Kenneth Putt, festival chairman. “We see it growing every year and it’s doing well.”
The festival will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with Full Kilt performing.
Opening ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday and will feature the Penns Manor Area High School Marching Band playing the national anthem and American Legion Color Guard Post 222.
A car show will be held at 12:30 p.m.
“It’s a good car show,” Putt said. “We do anywhere from 50 to 60 cars, and that’s a pretty good number for around here.”
Musical entertainment will include Three of Hearts at 1:30 p.m. and 7 Mile Run playing at 7 p.m.
A cornhole tournament will be held at 4 p.m.
The day will be capped off by a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
“We get complimented on the fireworks every year for the show that we put on,” Putt said.
“That show goes off at the top of the hill above the park and it can be seen from all over Clymer.”
On Sunday, a community church service will be held at 10 a.m.
A motorcycle show will be presented at 1 p.m.
“We split this off from the car show, and it’s been going well,” Putt said. “We had 35 or 40 bikes last year. It’s a nice show, and it brings in some people who might not naturally come to the festival.”
DJ Michele Jones will entertain beginning at 2 p.m.
Starting at 3 p.m., there will be games and activities that will include a milk-chugging contest, a sack race, a three-legged race and a hot dog-eating contest.
The children’s corner will feature games, pumpkin painting, face-painting and clowns, along with a free bicycle giveaway.
“The festival is just a fun time and we’re hoping to see it continuing to grow,” Putt said.
Admission is free.
For more information and schedule of events, visit the Clymer Days Festival Facebook page.
