JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One of Christian music’s most popular bands will entertain fans with chart-topping hits at this upcoming concert.
Contemporary Christian band MercyMe will bring its “Always Only Jesus Tour,” with special guests Taya and Micah Tyler, at 7 p.m. Friday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
The Grammy-nominated, multiple American Music Award-, Billboard Music Award- and Dove Award-winning band is billed as one of the most successful touring acts in Christian music.
Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager at 1st Summit Arena, said it has been some time since Christian music has been featured at the arena.
“It’s a continuation of all of the work that we’re doing to try and make sure that we get entertainment to represent as many different genres as we can included in the building,” he said.
“I know contemporary Christian is a genre that was a target for us to make sure that we had represented and to make sure the fans who want to see that kind of event would have an opportunity to do so.”
MercyMe formed in 1994 and released six independent albums before signing with INO Records in 2001.
The group first gained mainstream recognition with the crossover single “I Can Only Imagine,” which elevated their debut album, “Almost There,” to triple platinum certification.
Since then, MercyMe has released eight additional studio albums, six of which have been certified gold, and a greatest hits album, “10.”
The group also has 13 consecutive top five singles on the Billboard Christian Songs chart, with seven of them reaching No. 1, and also has won eight Dove Awards.
MercyMe’s recent studio album, “Always Only Jesus” was released in October.
“They are one of the bigger names in their genre, and I know a lot of people are very excited to see them come in,” Mearns said. “We get questions all the time asking how we got them because they’re huge. It’s definitely a positive having them here, and it’s building on the great things that we’ve been able to accomplish in the last year.”
Mearns said the concert will feature an evening of uplifting music along with praise and worship.
“It’ll be a night of togetherness and fellowship for the Christian community here in Johnstown and beyond,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of groups coming in from neighboring cities who are bringing whole congregations and youth groups, so you’ll see a sense of real community.”
Mearns added that at every show arena leaders are seeing new people who have never been to the arena and those who haven’t been back in decades.
“These concerts are an opportunity to bring people into Johnstown, to promote the city and restaurants and tourism,” he said.
For more information on MercyMe, visit www.mercyme.org.
Tickets range from $49.50 to $85, plus fees.
“The show is on track to sell out,” Mearns said. “There’s still about 350 tickets remaining.”
To order tickets, call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit www.1stsummitarena.com.
