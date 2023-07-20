SOMERSET, Pa. – Chalk this up to an artistic good time.
Somerset Inc. will host its Chalk the Block festival from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Uptown Somerset.
Art by professionals and emerging artist competitors will cover the sidewalks and streets, and the festival will include a youth competition and open art space.
“The streets become the canvas with vibrant colors, and creativity takes center stage,” said Kelley Duppstadt, community engagement director at Somerset Inc. “The idea behind Chalk the Block is to bring a very simple, down-to-earth art to the streets of Somerset. Chalk is a very primitive art form, but the artists make it to be this fine art piece that’s not intimidating.”
Kicking off the festival, Laurel Arts will present a parade at 6 p.m. Friday along Main Street.
On hand will be 18 professional chalk artists: Erik Greenawalt, Ivann Garc, Jesse Lubera, Craig and Lori Rogers, Lori Hughes, Chris Fry, Erica Lubera, Erin Mayak, Marisa Alvarado, Erika Lalita Thurkins, Jaycie Greenawalt, Makenzie Crump, Brian Morris, Brittany Shepler, Nicole Kleinman, Jessi Queen and Patrick McDonaugh.
“These tremendous artists want to come and share their work with the people of Somerset,” Duppstadt said. “We’re this cool little town that welcomes them in, and they’re excited about coming, our people and community, so that’s humbling and awesome at the same time.”
She said the quality of the chalk art is indescribable.
“We have 3D and 2D pieces, and you see detail that you can’t even possibly imagine was done with chalk,” Duppstadt said. “The 3D pieces come to life. It really is so incredible.”
1st Summit Bank Kid Zone, organized by Tableland Headstart, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and it will feature 12 different booths focused on chalk activities.
Live musical entertainment on Saturday includes Denise Baldwin at 11 am.; JD & Cindy at 11:30 a.m.; The Evergreens at 1 p.m.; Day by Day at 2:30 p.m.; The Laurel at 4 p.m.; and The NextGen at 5:30 p.m.
On Sunday, T.J. Simpson will entertain beginning at 11 a.m., followed by Allison Borek at 12:30 p.m.; Red Law at 1:30 p.m.; and Lucas Waggle at 3 p.m.
Throughout the weekend, roaming musicians will perform at various locations in town.
As families view the art, they can follow around the Mary S. Biesecker Story Stroll and read “Change Sings.”
Additional activities include the Chalk the Block 5K, an artisan market, farmers market, Laurel Highlands Model Railroad Club, STEM Rocks Camp, Taste of Scouting and Marie Exotics Reptile Rescue.
Featured food trucks will be Out of the Smoke, Creeps Famous Chicken, The Grumbling Gypsy, Somerset Marching Band Snow Cones, Hummus Pittsburgh, Big Lou’s and Missy Lala’s Biscotti.
Duppstadt said the festival is an opportunity to ignite the community’s imagination and create memories that will last a lifetime.
“It’s fun and relaxed, and it’s an opportunity to stroll through the streets and take in art and music,” she said.
There is no admission fee.
For more information and schedule of events, call 814-443-1748 or visit www.somersetinc.org.
