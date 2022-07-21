SOMERSET, Pa. – An artistic good time in chalk awaits all.
Somerset Inc. will host its Chalk the Block festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Uptown Somerset, turning the borough into a vibrantly colored community.
Art will cover the sidewalks, by both professionals and emerging artist competitors, and the festival will include a youth competition and open art space.
“This is our biggest year of artist participation yet, and we cannot believe how it’s grown,” said Regina Coughenour, executive director of Somerset Inc. “Chalking is an inviting and infectious art form that creates a summer vibe that is unmatched. This festival will amaze you, will bring you peace and will inspire you.”
On hand will be 15 professional chalk artists: Erik Greenawalt, Ivann Garc, Jesse Lubera, Lori Hughes, Chris Fry, Erica Lubera, Erin Mayak, Patrick McDonaugh, Marisa Alvarado, Sara Wenger-Justicia, Erika Thurkins, Susan Kelly, Aislynn Mullen, Jaycie Greenawalt and Chelsea Ritter-Soronen.
“Their work is unreal,” Coughenour said. “It’s something you have to see and experience to really understand. We’re going to have at least four 3D pieces and all kinds of varied art.”
New this year will be artist demonstrations, including the painting of a permanent mural by Windber native Terence Kauffman, along with oil and acrylic painting and watercolor demonstrations.
“Everything is about accessible art, and not a single second of this festival is intimidating,” Coughenour said. “You get to see little kids who are just starting out drawing with their Crayola chalk, to adults who are smudging and using paint brushes, to the pros. The whole process happens in front of you.”
Tableland Headstart will sponsor a kids’ zone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and it’ll feature 12 booths with different chalk art, from exploding chalk paint to spin art.
Live musical entertainment for Saturday will include Billy Stoppe & Rusty Speicher at 11 a.m.; Stanley Supranowicz at 12:15 p.m.; Red Law at 1:30 p.m.; and JD & Cindy at 3:30 p.m. On Sunday, Allison Borek will entertain beginning at noon, followed by Namie Louder at 2 p.m.
Throughout the weekend, roaming musicians will perform at various locations in town.
As families view the art, they can follow around the Mary S. Biesecker Story Stroll and read “The Chalk Giraffe” story.
In addition, there will be an artisan market, a swap meet, basket raffle and the Chalk the Block 5K, which will feature inspiration quotes in chalk along the route.
Featured food trucks will be The Fat Squirrel, Out of the Smoke, Creeps Famous Chicken, The Grumbling Gypsy and Somerset Marching Band snow cones.
Coughenour said the whole community comes alive around the event.
“From the music to the art to the food to the quaint town setting, there’s nothing like the Chalk the Block festival in all of Pennsylvania,” she said. “Our dream is that people will be inspired by the simplicity and the complexity of this art form, and that’s what makes it so beautiful.”
There is no admission fee.
For more information and schedule of events, call 814-443-1748 or visit www.somersetinc.org.
