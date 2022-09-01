JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Labor Day weekend will be filled with flashy vehicles in downtown Johnstown.
Laurel Highlands Mopar Car Club will sponsor its 14th annual Cruisin’ the Flood City at noon Saturday on city streets.
The car cruise is open to all makes, models and years of vehicles, and will include street rods, turners, vintage and classic cars, motorcycles and trucks that will be displayed on the streets around Central Park.
Registration fee is $5 per vehicle.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entrants.
Paul Veney, the club’s president, said the show attracts a nice crowd each year, including people attending the Cambria City Ethnic Festival who want to check out what’s going on in the park.
“This is a family event, and you see people who don’t even have cars coming out and walking around,” he said.
“We close Main Street from Market to Franklin streets and Locust Street will close from Market to Franklin streets. We try to surround the park.”
On average, about 100 to 125 vehicles are on display each year.
“It fills up quick,” Veney said. “People get there early, some of them before 10 a.m.”
Along with local vehicles on display, the car show also attracts people from the surroundings areas and Maryland.
“This is a must-go-to show for a lot of people,” Veney said.
Unlike other car shows that are held on open parking lots or open fields with the sun beating down all day, Cruisin’ the Flood City offers shade under the trees and no dust.
Car owners and those who attend can enjoy sitting in the park and listening to music that will be provided by a DJ from the gazebo.
“The atmosphere is really nice with the park,” Veney said. “We hope people will enjoy the day and seeing the cars and possibly meeting up wth people they haven’t seen in a while.”
There will also be a basket raffle and door prizes will be given out.
Food and beverages will be available at downtown restaurants.
This year’s event will be in memory of Phil Moyer, a club member who died in 2021.
Proceeds raised from the entry fee, basket raffle and 50/50 will benefit the YWCA Greater Johnstown.
There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted.
