JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A trip to Las Vegas awaits at this year’s Cambria Somerset Heart Ball.
The formal gala will be held Saturday at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
It is one of the American Heart Association’s major fundraising events, locally and nationally.
The event will begin with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
“The idea is to celebrate our success in driving change, funding science and improving heart-healthy behaviors,” said Brooke Greybush, the Cambria, Blair and Centre counties division director for the heart association.
“We have Heart Balls in more than 150 communities across the country, and we have a shared purpose to raise critical funds to ensure that our work continues. Our goal is to come together to achieve something bigger than ourselves through fighting heart disease, which is the No. 1 cause of death of Americans.”
This year’s theme is “Viva Las Vegas.”
“We’re bringing the Vegas strip to Johnstown,” Greybush said.
“We’ll have free casino games, Vegas showgirls, photo opportunities with a Vegas backdrop and decorations that represent Vegas, so as soon as you walk in the door, hopefully you’ll get the feeling of being in Vegas. It’s really fun decor.”
A silent auction will feature spa trips, getaway trips, sports memorabilia, gift certificates to area restaurants, fitness packages, bridal packages, sporting packages and entertainment packages.
The live auction includes a signed Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh Penguins jersey with game tickets, Caribbean trips and a getaway to New York City.
“We have about $37,000 in auction items available,” Greybush said. “There are a lot of really nice items for the auction.”
Entertainment will be provided by Pittsburgh-based Dr. Zoot and the Suits, a seven-piece band that performs swing, oldies, disco, funk and Motown.
“The type of music that they’ll be doing for us will emanate Vegas,” Greybush said.
During the event, the Open Your Heart appeal will provide attendees with the opportunity to make donations to the heart association that will be used for research, to develop guidelines to improve patient care and to help people lower their risk factors for heart disease and stroke.
This year, the Open Your Heart appeal will feature the story of heart attack survivor Dana Fabina, a receptionist for KTWL&V Law Firm in Johnstown.
In June, what Fabina expected to be an uneventful Friday at the office turned into a trip to the emergency room where doctors confirmed she had a heart attack. She received two stents.
Since her heart attack, she said she has made healthy changes to her lifestyle and has a new level of appreciation for every moment with her husband, children and grandchildren.
The Heart Hall of Fame will induct Tammy Schreiber, a family nurse practitioner at Richland Family Health Center.
She was selected for the award because of her commitment to advancing the health of her community by a committee of volunteers from nominations received leading up to the event.
Schreiber began her nursing career in the oncology/cardiac unit at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where she developed a passion for heart care and educating the public about heart health.
In her current role at Richland Family Health Center, Schreiber said she enjoys every opportunity to educate patients and the community, using Hyndman Health’s mobile unit.
The goal of this year’s event is to raise $100,000.
“Our mission is to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives,” Greybush said.
“Much of our funding goes toward research and prevention of heart disease and stroke. We also do education and community outreach.”
The gala is being chaired by Stephanie Jones, director of cardiovascular and respiratory services at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Sean Eiler, of WJAC-TV, will serve as master of ceremonies.
“We hope people leave knowing they did something good for their heart by knowing that they can take small steps to change their health,” Greybush said.
“Those small steps will lead to big differences in the future for their overall health.”
Tickets are $150 per person.
Table sponsorships are available.
Reservations are required. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Tickets can be purchased online at CambriaHeartBall.heart.org or by calling 717-730-1739.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.