WINDBER, Pa. – Notable musical hitmakers will be celebrated at this rocking show.
The British Legends – Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Mick Jagger and Elton John – will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber.
The Canadian cast will feature all studio musicians and singers, and each song is done note-for-note, exactly like the original recordings.
The production features vocals and the authentic looks of Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Mick Jagger and Elton John.
Jerry Ledney, executive director of the Arcadia Theater, said this is a new show for the theater.
“We always want to try and get shows for people of all ages and we’re always willing to look and try something different,” he said.
Audiences can expect to hear many of the hits from the four artists, including “Somebody To Love” and “We Are The Champions” from Freddie Mercury and “China Girl” and “Lets Dance” from David Bowie.
“They have the look and they replicate the music,” Ledney said. “They’ve had an array of hits through the decades and they’re all name recognizable.”
He added that the show will have a nostalgic feeling for audiences.
“I hope it brings back a lot of good memories because it’s the music that so many of us have grown up with,” he said.
Ledney added that the 2023 theater season has been going well with outstanding acts coming in to perform.
“Almost every show we’ve had this season has been sold out, so we’re very happy and very grateful for that,” he said. “We try to think what the people would like to hear and we try to book in that respect. We do our best to bring shows in that we feel the people will want to see and enjoy.”
Tickets are $40, $44 and $48.
“We have sold the show fairly well, and we have some good seats still available,” Ledney said.
They can be purchased at the box office, by calling 814-467-9070, or online at www.arcadiawindber.com.
