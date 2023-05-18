JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An enchanted adventure in distant lands awaits youngsters at an upcoming gathering.
The Wings and Wizard Ball will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“The idea for the theme came from the current exhibit by Sarah Gayle that’s whimsical and there’s fairies in the work, so we decided to have an event based on her book, ‘Come One Come All to the Fairy Ball!’ ” said Holly Lees, Bottle Works’ youth coordinator.
“It’s very much fairy-, wizard- and magical-themed. We’re trying to make it have a mini-Renaissance festival feel.”
The event is geared toward families with children 12 and younger, and all are encouraged to dress up in their finest ball attire.
“When people show up they’ll receive an assortment of tickets of all the different things they can do,” Lees said.
“There’s a wondrous wand workshop and they can make a pointed hat or flower wreath for their head. They’ll also be able to to make fairy houses.”
Guests will be able to participate in storytime and a meet-and-greet with author and illustrator Gayle, who will read from her book.
There will be a dance party with DJ Round Man Entertainment.
Performances from the Johnstown Concert Ballet and Pitt-Johnstown Theatre Art Department will be offered throughout the event.
Fairy- and wizard-themed photo sets from Carolyn Renee Photography will be available for those wanting to commemorate the day.
“People also can enter to win chances for some really cool baskets and pieces of art,” Lees said.
“We’re raffling off a fairy house by Sarah Gayle along with adult and kid themed baskets.”
Sugar Frills will be offering sweet treats and Flair of Country Catering & Events will provide refreshments.
In addition, each child will receive a wings and wizards swag bag with goodies.
“We hope they’ll have a really magical, artistic time and get to know us a little bit,” Lees said.
Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund for the Bottle Works Arts Academy and Camp BW programs.
“Around 68% of students within that programming receive some type of financial assistance and we see that number growing,” Lees said.
“We like to put on programming with certified educators and professional artists and we want that to be affordable to anyone regardless of income.”
Additional event sponsor is Somerset Trust Co.
Tickets are $35 for one adult and one child and $10 for each additional adult and child. It’s recommended that tickets be purchased in advance.
For more information or to order tickets, call 814-535-2020 or visit www.bottleworks.org and click “Special Events” tab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.