JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This summer festival will celebrate the artistic side of the region.
Bottle Works will host its Third Avenue Folk & Arts Festival Friday through Sunday at the art center’s campus, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. The event will feature live art demonstrations, musical performances, a kid’s zone and food trucks.
“The Third Avenue Folk and Arts Festival is a true celebration of the arts,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ director of advancement and operations. “Each year, we strive to highlight mesmerizing artistry from all disciplines in hopes that will help audiences understand the creative space with the hopes of inspiring and encouraging them to drive into the arts more fully.”
She said the festival is a signature event at Bottle Works.
“We’re giving artists an opportunity to showcase their artistry,” Tisinger said. “It also gives the community a way to know what talent is in the area, and it creates community connectivity.”
The festival will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, when attendees are invited to the opening of The Molok exhibition.
New York City-based creatives Samuel Wilson and Xander Flynn Chauncey, along with the help of Camp BW students, have transformed the ArtWorks main galleries into the Molok’s dwelling place. The 13-foot kinetic sculpture was built out of forsaken and discarded objects from the community and beyond.
“Every single sculpture in the exhibit, including The Molok’s body, is constructed from donated objects and every object’s story is archived,” said Wilson. “The project uses nostalgia to combat the cynicism that’s breaking apart the fabric of country’s communities, providing a collaborative art experience where people from all walks of life are invited to share and partake.”
From 5 to 7 p.m., tours of The Molok gallery will be offered.
Magic will be in the air when folklorist Michael Allision presents “The Magic of Pennsylvania” at 6 p.m.
At 9 p.m., indie artist Jason Gamble and Friends will entertain with a late-night jam session.
At 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, The Molok live theatrical performance will be presented.
Musical entertainment will include Latin guitarist Atayay El-Unico at 11 a.m.; HABATAT at 2 p.m.; The Ne’er Do Wells at 6 p.m.; and The Evergreens at 8:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Sam Coco will perform at 1 p.m., and Cott Winter Lepley will entertain at 4:30 p.m.
The Molok live theatrical performance will be offered at 3 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to The Molok exhibition, attendees can explore the Black Light Exhibition in the Black Box Theatre.
Throughout the summer, students from the Arts Academy and Camp BW have been creating a glow-in-the-dark art exhibit, and it will give guests an immersive art experience.
Festival food will be available for purchase from Island Cuisine Restaurant serving up Caribbean favorites; Ace’s with its ethnic foods such as halupki and haluski; sweet treats from BW Concessions Stand; and homemade gobs from Lambcakes. A cash bar will be available throughout the festival.
Tisinger said the festival is a perfect way to showcase how everyone has a creative side.
“If you want to try your hand at creating something, there will be opportunities and spaces for the crowd to get involved,” she said.
Event sponsors are the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, 1st Summit Bank, Highmark, Martin-Baker America and Magellan Health. There is no admission fee to attend the festival.
For more information, call 814-535-2020 or visit www.bottleworks.org.
