Trick-or-treat basket

The following municipalities and other entities will hold trick-or-treat:

Adams Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.

Bedford Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.

Berlin Borough: Parade at 6 p.m., followed by trick-or- treating until 8 p.m. Oct. 27.

Blacklick Township: Parade at 4 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

Bolivar Borough: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30.

Boswell Borough: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31, followed by a parade.

Brownstown Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Carrolltown Borough: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30.

Central City Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

City of Johnstown: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Conemaugh Township, Cambria County: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

Conemaugh Township, Somerset County: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.

Cresson Borough: Parade at 1:30 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30.

Croyle Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.

Dale Borough: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

East Conemaugh Borough: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

East Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.

Ebensburg Borough: Parade at 1 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 4 p.m. Oct. 30.

Ferndale Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Geistown Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Hastings Borough: Parade at 2 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 5 p.m. Oct. 30.

Jackson Township: Parade at 1 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 4 p.m. Oct. 30.

The Johnstown Galleria: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27.

Lilly Borough: Parade at 3:30 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 6 p.m. Oct. 30.

Lorain Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Lower Yoder Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Middle Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.

Nanty Glo Borough: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29.

Northern Cambria Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Paint Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Paint Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Patton Borough: 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 30, followed by parade at 3:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

Portage Borough: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30.

Portage Township: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30.

Richland Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Scalp Level Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Shade Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

South Fork Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.

Southmont Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Summerhill Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.

Summerhill Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.

Stonycreek Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Upper Yoder Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Westmont Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

West Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Windber Borough: Parade at 1 p.m. Oct. 29, trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you