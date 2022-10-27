The following municipalities and other entities will hold trick-or-treat:
Adams Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.
Bedford Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.
Berlin Borough: Parade at 6 p.m., followed by trick-or- treating until 8 p.m. Oct. 27.
Blacklick Township: Parade at 4 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
Bolivar Borough: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30.
Boswell Borough: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31, followed by a parade.
Brownstown Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Carrolltown Borough: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30.
Central City Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
City of Johnstown: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Conemaugh Township, Cambria County: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
Conemaugh Township, Somerset County: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.
Cresson Borough: Parade at 1:30 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30.
Croyle Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.
Dale Borough: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
East Conemaugh Borough: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
East Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.
Ebensburg Borough: Parade at 1 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 4 p.m. Oct. 30.
Ferndale Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Geistown Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Hastings Borough: Parade at 2 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
Jackson Township: Parade at 1 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 4 p.m. Oct. 30.
The Johnstown Galleria: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
Lilly Borough: Parade at 3:30 p.m., followed by trick-or-treating until 6 p.m. Oct. 30.
Lorain Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Lower Yoder Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Middle Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.
Nanty Glo Borough: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Northern Cambria Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Paint Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Paint Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Patton Borough: 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 30, followed by parade at 3:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
Portage Borough: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30.
Portage Township: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30.
Richland Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Scalp Level Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Shade Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
South Fork Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.
Southmont Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Summerhill Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.
Summerhill Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.
Stonycreek Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Upper Yoder Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Westmont Borough: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
West Taylor Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Windber Borough: Parade at 1 p.m. Oct. 29, trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.