JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A concert series will continue with acoustic performances on an area stage.
The Plate Scrapers with special guests Whiskey River Panhandlers will perform on Saturday as part of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Concert Series on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., with Whiskey River Panhandlers performing at 7 p.m., followed by The Plate Scrapers taking the stage at 9 p.m.
“Bluegrass is hugely popular in Johnstown,” said Shelley Johansson, director of communications for the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which presents the series. “We were going to present The Plate Scrapers as part of this series in summer 2020, but that show was canceled due to the pandemic, so we are especially gratified to get this show back on the calendar. Plus we’ll have Whiskey River Panhandlers, who are back after a few years off, and they’ve never sounded better.”
The Plate Scrapers originated in 2014 in western Maryland and have evolved into far more than the average bluegrass band. Through diverse backgrounds and influences ranging from jazz to hard rock to funk and bluegrass, the band has taken its music to an eclectic new level.
The Plate Scrapers’ songwriting is the identifying characteristic of the band. Complementary writing styles from multiple members offer a tasteful balance and refreshing diversity to their sound. Folksy lyrics of songs such as “Shoes” or “Moonlight” call to a time of friendship, nostalgia and adventure, while “Trucker’s Aspirin” or “Easy Way Out” are darker tales, gritty in nature.
Recently, the band has enhanced its traditional folk instruments, venturing over the borders of traditional bluegrass into the growing genre of jamgrass.
“They are a terrific regional bluegrass act,” Johansson said. “We last had them at the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival in 2019 and they were a huge hit, so we wanted to have them back for a concert in the summer.”
Whiskey River Panhandlers are one of Johnstown’s best-known acoustic bands, back after a hiatus of a few years.
It’s an impossible paradox of the best Americana music that every song sounds familiar yet new, but Whiskey River Panhandlers pull it off. Although some carefully chosen covers are included in the sets, most are original songs whose taproots run deep, evoking a simpler time when pretty much all music was acoustic and live. They’re the rare act that all ages enjoy and a band with almost universal appeal.
“They are a strong local act and a wonderful choice to go in front of The Plate Scrapers,” Johansson said.
Island Cuisine will be on site selling food. There also will be a bar. Those purchasing alcohol must show identification.
“This will be a wonderful evening of acoustic music,” Johansson said. “This type of music appeals to everyone. I’ve never met somebody who doesn’t like this type of music, and I think Johnstown in particular has a real affinity for bluegrass. This is something you can’t beat.”
The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.jaha.org.
