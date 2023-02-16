JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Black history and culture will be showcased at an upcoming community event.
In recognition of Black History Month, Gallery on Gazebo will present Heart & Soul beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
“We really felt a need to be an instrument in presenting more about the African American culture in a very entertaining, uplifting and enlightening way,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, director of Gallery on Gazebo. “I think what we have put together for this particular event does just that. It’s going to be a glorious, joyous event.”
The event will feature Johnstown’s Smooth Sound Band, which will entertain with a retrospective of Black music from the era of slavery to the present day.
“What we perform is called the ‘History of African American Music,’ where we’ll begin with songs from the slavery period, to reconstruction in America, to the era of jazz, to the era of soul and then finally coming in to the music of today,” said Jeff Wilson, manager and artistic director of Smooth Sound Band. “We perform this regularly for universities and colleges in the area.”
He said it’s important for people, especially younger generations, to see the metamorphosis of the music.
“It’s amazing that so many elements of the music of the past is incorporated into today’s music,” Wilson said.
While the band performs, the 1943 film “Stormy Weather” starring Lena Horne will be shown.
“There will be no audio to it, but it really depicts multiple things,” Wilson said. “It shows, in a period of World War II, the elegance of the African American community in America. “It shows the acting, but also music and some of the iconic band leaders of the time.”
‘Hats tell a story’
The event also will include Chuck and Marsha Chaney, who will present a history of hats through the ages in the Black community.
“The hats tell a story, and in the African American community hats were very vital and very important,” said Marsha Chaney, chairwoman of the event. “A lady selected her hat for church the night before and selected her garments, and she had several hats, even the women who were less fortunate. There are different hats, and they range from very expensive to very inexpensive. The grandmothers, the aunties and the nieces all wore hats.”
She said the presentation will showcase hats from different eras, modeled to the music of Smooth Sound Band.
“We want to try and get as many hats to coincide with the music,” said Chaney, who has been doing hat presentations for many years throughout western Pennsylvania. “We wouldn’t do a lot of talking because we’ll let the music and hats do the talking.”
Men’s hats also will be modeled.
“People are starting to come back to the hats, and it’s a part of pride and self-worth,” Chaney said.
‘Connect to their past’
In addition, April Cox will give a presentation on the development and impact of hip-hop on Black culture.
“She teaches hip-hop and understands it,” Pawlowski said. “She sees it as a tool for unity and that’s her approach to it.”
There will be a special tribute to Pat Holifield, who died in 2017 of breast cancer, given by her sister the Rev. Sylvia King, a Johnstown City Council member and pastor at Christ Centered Community Church in the city’s Kernville section.
Holifield was one of the original “Hat Ladies” with Chaney, and she will be recognized for her contributions to the spiritual, cultural and fashion elements in the community.
A fashion show will be presented by Camille’s House of Styles.
Attendees can enjoy a soul food buffet of southern-fried white fish, barbecue chicken, fresh dill potato salad, southern coleslaw, mustard greens and cornbread. A cash bar will be available.
“It’s going to be a full evening of entertainment and education,” Chaney said. “This will help the young people connect to their past, bring them up to the present and into the future.”
Cost is $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at www.galleryongazebo.org/heart&soul or by calling 814-243-2224. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.