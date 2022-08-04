JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cresson native and country musician Josh Gallagher has inked a record deal.
“The Voice” finalist signed with Kobalt Music in Nashville and shared the news on his Instagram page.
“I love it,” the Nashville resident said. “I started talking with them at the end of last year and they really took an interest in my songwriting. We met several times and I kept writing and sending them songs, and eventually they got their hands on my whole catalog and offered me a deal. It’s a very good fit and I’m glad I can be a part of the Kobalt team.”
Gallagher was a contestant on NBC’s singing competition in 2016 during Season 11, finishing fourth. He was the first country artist to be a part of coach Adam Levine’s team.
Working independently, Gallagher launched his online music store, earning millions of streams across his catalog. In addition, he’s shared the stage with performers such as Randy Houser, Eric Paslay, Lee Ann Womack and Cole Swindell.
Gallagher also has explored partnerships with brands such as Natural Light, Groove Life, Realtree and Orange Amps.
He said that, as a singer/songwriter, it was a goal of his when he moved to Nashville to sign a publishing deal.
“You can get your songs pitched, and artists and bands can cut them, and then hopefully you get to hear one of your songs on the radio one day,” Gallagher said. “I’m also an artist, so obviously I’d like to hear myself and my artistry on the radio, but to me it’s more gratifying when I hear somebody else playing a song I wrote.”
He added that signing with the label was a long time coming.
“I’ve had several meetings in the past with different publishing companies, and there’s a lot of runaround – and you keep sending them music and it’s a back and forth, and eventually it’s the ‘Nashville no’ and communication is cut off,” Gallagher said. “To have Kobalt take an interest in me and pursue it and offer me a deal is a breath of fresh air and it feels good. It’s the big next step and it opens doors.”
Wednesday night, Kobalt offered a press release that noted that Gallagher "caught the ear of Kobalt Creative Manager Morgan Brasfield, and Gallagher quickly became a shared interest amongst the rest of the Nashville-based team."
"I knew I wanted to work with Josh from the first time I saw him play," Brasfield said in the release. "His talent is undeniable and I'm so excited to keep building his career both as a songwriter and an artist."
Kobalt noted that Gallagher has celebrated multiple No. 1 videos on CMT, earned millions of streams across his catalog, and has been featured in Billboard, Rolling Stone and other publications.
"This has become so much bigger than just my dream," Gallagher said in the release. "My wife and I welcomed our first kid – a baby boy – back in March, and I can't wait to tell him about this moment when he's old enough to understand. I can't wait to see what the future looks like, and I have no doubt that Kobalt is right team to get me wherever I'm meant to be."
