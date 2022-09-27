A festival of arts and crafts, music and food will line the street of downtown Bedford for two weekends.
The 58th Bedford Fall Foliage Festival will be held held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Oct. 8 and 9.
“The town of Bedford is what makes fall foliage so great,” said Ron Ebert, festival president.
“We put a lot into it, but there are other things happening around town that you’re going to like. We usually average 70,000 to 80,000 people who attend, but last year we were over 100,000. We were packed.”
The juried festival will feature hundreds of artists and crafters offering their wares, including seasonal items, home decor, photography, furniture, woodwork, embroidery, knitting, yarns, food, jewelry, purses, gift items, pottery, painting, scrapbooks, clothing, pet treats, potpourri and soaps.
“We have over 50 new crafters this year, so if you’ve come before and think this will be the same old, be prepared for new things,” Ebert said.
Musical entertainment will include a variety of styles from rock, bluegrass, folk, blues, country, oldies, rhythm and blues and Americana.
Entertainment for Saturday and Sunday will feature Simple Gifts, Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band, Ne’er Do Wells, Jim Donovan & the Sun King Warriors, Do Si Do, Zac Grace Band, The Plate Scrapers, Matt Otis Band, Shallow 9 and The Aces.
On Oct. 8 and 9, entertainment will include A Tale of Two, Whiskey River Panhandlers, Derek Woods Band, Jimmy Adler Band, Jaded Lips, John Gresh’s Gris Gris, Chris LaRose & the Hex Highway Blues Band and The Vogues.
“We try to get local artists,” Ebert said.
“There’s something for the young kids, the older people and everyone in between.”
More than 100 vehicles will participate in the antique car parade that will begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Bedford High School parking lot. The parade will proceed along John Street to Thomas Street to Pitt Street to Richard Street, and then disperse on Penn Street.
Children’s activities will feature Middle Earth Children’s Theater, which will put on shows with children’s participation at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. each day by the river at Fort Bedford Park.
There also will be pony rides, face painting, scarecrow making and balloons for the youngsters.
“We hope people will come in with a smile and leave with a bigger smile,” Ebert said. “You’re coming to a crafts show, but you’re going to leave with a little bit extra.
“We put 12 months into planning this to make it look good for two weekends.”
Visitors can park at the Bedford County Fairgrounds or Old Bedford Village and ride the free shuttle, which will run nonstop during festival hours.
Parking at either location is $10. Pets are not permitted on festival grounds.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.bedfordfallfoliagefestival.com.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter {a style=”font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif;” href=”http://twitter.com/kellyurban25” target=”_blank”}@KellyUrban25{/a}.
