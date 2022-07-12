BEDFORD, Pa. A “pet-tastic” good time will be had at this artistic event.
Bedford County Humane Society will host its “PUP Art” event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Woodhaven Barn B&B, 749 Mill Road, Schellsburg.
“We had such success last year and had a great time hosting it, we knew we had to do it again,” said Morgan Young, volunteer organizer.
“We have more vendors this year and more artisans and craft makers than we did last year, and it’s at a stunningly beautiful new location.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring their pets.
“It’s a festival for people to bring their pets out and spend the day together and bond with them in a different way,” Young said. “You can have something made for them or you can make something with them.”
On site, there will be more than 25 pet-related vendors, including a pet photographer, pet collage artist, a dog treat bar, hand-stamped brass pet tags, a kissing booth, caricaturist and hand-dyed leashes.
“There’s different types of artisans and craft makers who will be available, so it depends on what’s appealing to you,” Young said. “You can make a painting together or you can have a keepsake created that decorates your house. You also can have something made in memorandum or in honor of your pet.”
There also will be health-related information booths, including a veterinary acupuncturist.
“There will be people to give information on some things that can help your pets feel better,” Young said.
Throughout the event, Sam Press will provide musical entertainment.
In addition, food and beverages will be included in the ticket cost.
Proceeds will benefit the Bedford County Humane Society.
“Along with raising money for the humane society, we want people to enjoy their time in a beautiful space, enjoy the bond they share with their animals and have memories that will last a lifetime,” Young said. “This is an unique, feel-good event that’s pet-friendly and you can walk away with some really beautiful, cool swag.”
Pets must be leashed.
Cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple. Children 14 and younger are admitted for free.
Tickets are available online at www.bchsonline.org or at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.