JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company is set to take on experimental theater for its upcoming production.
“Peaky Macbeth” will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Columba Theatre Project, 916 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Doug Meagher, who is playing the role of Macbeth and directing the show, said after the success of the theater company’s summer production of “Macbeth” in Stackhouse Park, they were looking for a way to redo it in a fun way.
“A lot of us love ‘Peaky Blinders,’ so we thought about combining the two and thought that would be so cool,” he said.
“We’re reusing a lot of the cast members from the summer show who were able to commit again.”
“Peaky Blinders” is a period crime drama TV series set in Birmingham, England, that follows the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in the direct aftermath of World War I. The fictional gang is loosely based on a real urban youth gang of the same name who were active in the city from the 1880s to the 1910s.
“It’s going to be pretty loose with a minimal stage, and we’re never leaving the stage,” Meagher said. “There’s not a lot of specific stage direction that’s been given, and we’re letting it up to the actors’ instincts. The actors are having fun because they get to open up and use their years of experience to do what they think is right in the moment. It’s going to be interesting and enjoyed by the audience.”
The 90-minute production will feature William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” dialogue with a “Peaky Blinders” vibe in terms of costuming and props.
“Instead of swords, there’s guns and switchblades and the costuming is going to be reflective of that time period,” Meagher said. “If you’ve watched ‘Peaky Blinders,’ they constantly smoke and drink, so we’re incorporating some of that in there as well.”
The cast includes a dozen actors from the summer production and newcomers to the show.
“Everybody is having a blast with it because we’ve turned it experimental, and it’s taken some of the pressure off that it doesn’t have to come off with military precision,” Meagher said. “As the director, I’ve told people to go with their instinct, and that freedom is making it a lot more enjoyable.”
He said audiences will be immersed in the intimate setting of the surroundings of the former church.
“We hope people who saw the summer show and enjoyed it will want to come back, or for those who didn’t have the opportunity, it’s a second chance to see this show,” Megaher said. “It’s going to be a different style of theater that most people are not used to seeing. It’s also a first opportunity to get people inside of Columba and to see the long-term vision of the place.”
A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Steeples Project.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military, and are available in advance or at the door. The event is BYOB.
For more information, visit www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org or www.facebook.com/bobshakespearecompanyjohnstown.
