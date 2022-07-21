JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Something wicked this way comes for a local theater company’s 31st season.
William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Macbeth” will be staged by Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the main pavilion at Stackhouse Park in Westmont.
Laura Gordon, the show’s director, said the troupe performed the play in 2000, and now it seemed like a good time to revisit the story based on the current happenings in the world.
‘Society in turmoil’
“It’s society in turmoil, and that’s very impactful at this time,” she said.
“If it’s not one thing, it’s the next thing, and that’s what you see in the play from the opening. They are at war and there is no peaceful transfer of power. You have conscience and honor facing off.”
Gordon said that although “Macbeth” was written in the 17th century, the story holds true today.
“We have a society that can look back and say that this isn’t anything new, nor have we evolved,” she said.
“Ultimately, Shakespeare’s stories are tales of human beings and humans are imperfect. We try to be perfect, but inevitably, we’re always tripping and falling.”
“Macbeth” dramatizes the damaging physical and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power for their own sake.
About the production
The production follows a brave Scottish general named Macbeth who receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become king of Scotland.
Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself.
He is then wracked with guilt and paranoia.
Forced to commit more and more murders to protect himself from enmity and suspicion, he soon becomes a tyrannical ruler.
The bloodbath and consequent civil war swiftly take Macbeth and Lady Macbeth into the realms of madness and death.
Gordon said Macbeth is the most ferocious character in any of Shakespeare’s plays.
“He runs into these three witches who predict he’ll be king, and when all of this starts unraveling and coming true, his wife jumps in,” she said.
“We talk a lot of about that whole thing – do the witches predict or do they project, and what is their role in the play, and were those ideas already there?”
All-star cast
Gordon said the show features an all-star cast of seasoned actors and a few newcomers.
“They have embraced it, and they treat each other with so much respect,” she said.
“I’m not one of these directors who says, ‘Do it my way or go the highway.’
“I want people to help each other.
“What happens then is it reticulates into something greater than one man’s vision.”
Gordon added that it’s exciting to watch the veteran actors interacting with the novice performers and sharing their expertise.
“That is the way we want it. We always want someone new coming on,” she said.
Doug Meagher, who has been with the company sine 1996, is portraying the role of Macbeth.
“I love a dark role because I’m normally the comedic relief in anything that we do,” the Johnstown resident said.
“It’s liberating playing someone who is a complex and faulted character as Macbeth and who is on the dark side of things.
“It’s fun to step into that framework and become that character and let the emotions pour out.”
Meagher said he sees Lady Macbeth as the one pulling all the strings.
“She’s the one who sees that Macbeth has a chance to become king and she knows that he wouldn’t do anything unethical to get there, so she has to push him,” he said.
“Macbeth has the ambition, but she is the one who pushes him into taking the bloody steps to get there. She later has regrets and now she can’t stop him, and it drives them both over the edge.”
Writing still relatable
Meagher said Shakespeare’s stories were written hundreds of years ago, but they are still relatable today.
“He was a great observer of the human character, and we’re not that much different than people who lived hundreds of years ago,” he said.
“The language is beautiful to me. His words are like a song, and if you’re able to get into a rhythm of it, it’s just amazing.”
Lynne McQuillan is reprising the role of Lady Macbeth, a part she performed in 2000.
“It has been fun and a little challenging wondering if I could still do it after 22 years,” the Johnstown resident said.
“For a moment, it felt awkward and then it felt like home.”
Challenging character
She said Lady Macbeth is a challenging character to play.
“She’s the complete opposite of me, but that part of it is interesting to me,” McQuillan said.
“She is someone who is so driven by greed and titles. It’s interesting to tap into this dark side of humanity and see what it can do to you when it takes over your psyche.”
McQuillan said Lady Macbeth is the true villain of the story.
“Macbeth opens the door by just saying there’s this possibility of him being king, but he blows it off,” McQuillian said.
“She sees the future and brings him along for the ride because he has to make it happen. She pushes him, but then the tables turn and she wants him to stop killing people, but there’s no return.”
She said she hopes that audiences will have an entertaining evening of theater.
“A lot of the story is tapped into nature, so I think it’s really awesome that we provide a venue where you’re surrounded by nature that is referenced throughout,” McQuillan said.
“You can let go of any worries or cares in your world for a few hours and just get lost in the language and beauty and uniqueness of the park.”
Other actors, actresses
Rounding out the cast of “Macbeth” are Dominic Dalton as Malcolm; Anna Davis as Fleance; Iris Davis as Lady Macbeth’s attendant; Kate Davis as Hecate/Doctor; Don Evanisko as Banquo; Albert Ghantous as King Duncan; Jennifer Giuffre as the First Witch; Natalie Kurchak as a Murderer; Laken Kurchak as Lady Macduff; Johnny Kurchak as Menteith/Sergeant; Ethan Leydig as Lennox; Robb Miller as the Porter; Tony Malvoisin as Macduff; Lisa Paolillo as a Lady/Servant; Patricia Schutte as a Murderer; KC Schutte as the Third Witch; Owen P. Standley as Ross; and Larisa West as the Second Witch.
Gordon said the costuming for the play is taking on a medieval feel.
“I’m going with a lot of kilts in basic leathers and a variety of colors, and they are exceptional,” she said.
“The women are in traditional medieval costumes with the lower waists and long sleeves, and I think they’re going to look fabulous. As an audience, we want to see visually stimulating and pleasant costuming.”
Gordon said it’s therapeutic for people to come into the woods and physically be a part of drama.
“I want people to slow down and breathe and feel the magic that’s down there,” she said.
“You have the same moon and stars, Elk Run between you and the mountain jetting up behind you, so there’s therapy in that and the words are the ultimate psychiatrist. There’s an ancient Indian hunting ground there, just right of the stage, where Indians would hunt and then gather around the fire to tell stories, and that’s what we do.”
Gordon added that the show is the perfect opportunity to introduce youngsters to Shakespeare.
“It would be wonderful if parents would bring their kids down and take them to live theater,” she said.
“They really enjoy it and they get it. They’re always hanging over the front of the bank into the pond just trying to get closer.”
Free shuttle service
A free shuttle service will be available to transport guests from Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, 827 Diamond Blvd., to and from the play site.
St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church will serve Serbian cuisine for purchase.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
A blanket area for the audience will be reserved.
“There is no fourth wall in Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, and everyone loves it,” Gordon said.
“This year, the battles come in from the audience and the king comes in through the audience, so they will feel they are a part of it.”
Tickets, which are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military, are available at the gate and in advance online at www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
