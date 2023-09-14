JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For bacon enthusiasts, this is your chance to pig out.
Richland Township Fire Department and Geistown Borough will hold their Fall’in Baconfest from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Geistown Volunteer Fire Company, 631 Lamberd Ave., Johnstown.
The event will feature craft and food vendors, a car cruise, live musical entertainment, children’s activities, a basket raffle and a bacon-eating contest.
“This is now in its seventh year, and it was an idea that I came up with for the love of bacon,” said Andi Cveykus, fundraising coordinator for Richland Township Fire Department.
“It has grown immensely, and it’s a great Geistown community event. I always call it the smallest largest event around.”
Johnstown Street Survivors will host a car cruise from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
On hand will be 14 food vendors cooking up bacon-related cuisines.
“Every year, they get more and more creative,” Cveykus said. “They really knock it out of the park, and there’s always new ideas.”
From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Hogue’s Fun Factory will host children’s activities.
Friday’s entertainment will be provided by Octane from 6 to 9 p.m.
A craft and vendor fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, offering predominantly handcrafted items.
A highlight of the event will be the bacon-eating contest at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“The crowd just loves the bacon-eating contest,” Cveykus said.
Organizers cook up 20 pounds of bacon, which is provided by Market Basket, and contests have three minutes to chow down on as much as they can.
“The winner gets a 10-pound box of Kunzler bacon and a ‘Big Pig’ trophy,” Cveykus said.
Deadline to register is Friday by calling Cveykus at 814-659-8873. Participants must be 18 years and older, and are required to sign a waiver.
Saturday’s musical entertainment will be provided by The Boomers from 1 to 4 p.m. and Midnight Graffiti from 6 to 9 p.m.
“We have a great selection of music,” Cveykus said. “We like to have a variety and have different bands each year.”
Excise Distillery will be on hand offering samples.
The children’s area will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday with a balloon artist, airbrushed tattoos and face-painting.
“This is a social event where you can see your friends, enjoy the bands, enjoy the variety of food and check out all the vendors,” Cveykus said.
There is no admission fee.
