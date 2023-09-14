JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The sounds of metal will have an area arena rocking.
The Psycho Thunder Tour featuring Asking Alexandria and The HU, with special guest Zero 9:36, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
“You have a combination of bands who are coming in that will attract a lot of the same fanbase we saw with the Rockzilla Tour in February with Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse, so this will be a similar style of music,” said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager at 1st Summit Arena.
Asking Alexandria is an English rock band that was formed in 2006.
In 2009, the band released its debut album, “Stand Up and Scream.”
Subsequent albums include “Reckless & Relentless” in 2011, “From Death to Destiny” in 2013, “The Black” in 2016, “Asking Alexandria” in 2017, “Like a House on Fire” in 2000 and “See What’s on the Inside” in 2021.
The band released its eighth studio album, “Where Do We Go from Here?” on Aug. 25.
“They have been around for a while with a good 15-plus years behind them, and they’ve developed a fanbase,” Mearns said.
“This tour is in support of their recent album.”
The HU is a Mongolian folk metal band formed in 2016.
Incorporating traditional Mongolian instrumentation, including the morin khuur, the tovshuur and throat singing, the band calls their style of music “hunnu rock,” a term inspired by the Xiongnu, an ancient tribal confederation of uncertain origins.
Some of the band’s lyrics include old Mongolian war cries and poetry.
They have released the studio albums “The Gereg” in 2019 and “Rumble of Thunder” in 2022.
“They are interesting to a lot of people who may have a palette for something different,” Mearns said. “They use a lot of influence from their culture that they apply to a genre where you typically wouldn’t see it, so people are looking forward to seeing a different take on Mongolian cultural music and instrumentation.”
He said this type of show is one that you’d typically have to go to a bigger city to see.
“We’re able to bring them in here, and it’ll be a different style of show and smaller, but one that we hope really entertains the fans and rocks the building,” Mearns said.
“Roughly half of the people coming into the building are going to be traveling to Johnstown, so it’s exciting and another opportunity for people to experience the city as an entertainment destination.”
Asking Alexandria is asking attendees to participate in a food drive, which will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Food For Families program. Boxes and cans of unopened, nonperishable food will be collected in the arena lobby prior to the show.
Tickets range from $44 to $78.
A special buy-one, get-one ticket offer is available at the arena box office only through 5 p.m. Friday.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office.
For more information, call 814-536-5156 or visit www.1stsummitarena.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.