JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Come out and spend a day being crafty in nature.
The Art Walk in Stackhouse Park will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Stackhouse Park, 998 Luzerne St., Johnstown.
The event will feature arts and craft vendors, musical entertainment, food vendors, children’s activities, a dog contest and a 5K race.
Denise Urban, an event organizer, said that the Art Walk in Stackhouse Park was started three years ago when park board members were looking for new activities to offer in the park.
“Me being a crafter and artist, I thought we could do a craft show,” she said.
“Everyone was overwhelmed the first and second years with the attendance.
“Last year, we had over 1,000 visitors, and we anticipate an even larger crowd this year.”
There will be 60 vendors located along Tioga Trail and around the Tioga Pavilion.
“We have vendors who attended in previous years sign up because they were happy with it,” Urban said.
“This year, there also are vendors from outside the area, coming from Pittsburgh and Maryland.”
Items include wood carvings, fiber art, jewelry, crocheted and knitted items, home decor, wooden signs, seasonal wreaths, dog treats and accessories, acrylic and watercolor paintings, handmade jerky, baked goods and SEADS Garden Center’s seasonal flowers and plants.
“The artists and crafters are juried, and it’s high-quality,” Urban said.
“They’re all handcrafted items.”
Musical entertainment will feature The Evergreens from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Shops on Diamond; The Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Spangler Pavilion; and Mark Weakland from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Spangler Pavilion.
The Run the Park 5K will begin at 8 a.m. at the Ranger’s Station.
“Last year, we had 80 people participate,” Urban said.
“It goes through the park and it’s a challenging course.”
Cost is $25 and registration can be made online at www.ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=95900.
A dog contest will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Spangler Pavilion and feature four categories – best costume, best-looking canine, longest kiss and most talented dog.
There will be first and second prizes for each category.
The entry fee is $5. Applications are available online at www.artwalkinthepark.com.
“This has really grown,” Urban said.
“People love their dogs.”
At 3 p.m., there will be a ribbon-cutting for the park’s new StoryWalk located near the Spangler Pavilion.
“It’s geared toward little kids, and on each pole, there’s a page of a book and you go through a trail to read the book,” Urban said.
“That will be changed every so often.”
Children’s activities will include crafts and face-painting.
Steel City Axe will set up across from the park’s entrance for those who want to try axe-throwing.
Food and beverage vendors include Balance Restaurant, Grumbling Gypsy, Red’s Texas BBQ, Roots Juicery & Kitchen, Kona Ice of Conemaugh Valley, Hungry Owl, Brick Lid Pizza by Norman and Mary Ed, B & L Wine Cellars and Noble Stein Brewery Co.
In addition, Mill House Café & Co., 828 Diamond Blvd., will serve coffees and pastries.
Proceeds will benefit Stackhouse Park to help maintain the trails and to provide educational programs.
“We hope people will not only enjoy the crafts, but take in the beauty of the park and take a deep breath and enjoy nature,” Urban said.
“I’m also hoping it brings more awareness to the park because it is a hidden gem and a lot of people don’t know where it is or what it’s about.”
There is no admission fee.
Parking will be available in the Westmont Hilltop Elementary School lot.
Golf carts driven by volunteers from For Johnstown will be on site to transport attendees up and down the trail and to help with carrying purchases.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.artwalkinthepark.com or Art Walk in Stackhouse Park’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/artwalkintheparkstackhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.