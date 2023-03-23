BEDFORD, Pa. – Through art, there is healing.
The “Your Safe Haven: Shine a Light” exhibition is on display through May 14 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St., Bedford.
The display features the artwork of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
It is meant not only to shine a light on abuse, but also celebrate the strength and resilience of the abused.
The exhibition is a collaborative effort with Your Safe Haven, Bedford County’s crime victim center, which assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other serious crimes by providing counseling, accompaniment through the court system and immediate response at the hospital.
Featured artwork was created by Your Safe Haven clients, inmates from Bedford County Correctional Facility and community members who are survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault.
“This was a planned exhibit that had been conceived and thought about for quite some time,” said Christi Draves, SAMA-Bedford site coordinator.
“The exhibition shines a light on survivors and their process in healing. It’s a compilation of sorts, with several pieces that were from an older show that go back many years along with new art, so there’s many years of effort on display.”
The exhibit features 38 works in the Lynn Ashe Gallery, the Jerry and Joan Hawk Gallery and the Children’s Discovery Gallery.
“It is a variety,” Draves said.
“There are pieces done by children in fingerpaint and glitter and pieces by longtime artists in the community in different mediums such as fabric art, mixed media and sculpture. Anything that art could be created with is there.”
She said the exhibition is powerful and emotional.
“A lot of them are before and after, and they speak the story,” Draves said.
“You’ll look at some of them and you can see the hope and people finding themselves and see that moment in their lives when things changed. It’s not an easy thing to talk about, but it’s important to share with others.”
Each piece is accompanied with information from the artist giving the viewer a deeper insight into its meaning.
“They’re powerful alone, but when you read those, it takes it to the next level,” Draves said.
“You get a better understanding into what was happening.”
Susan Hawthorne, executive director of Your Safe Haven, said the pieces vary in talent, but looking at all of them, you can feel the pain.
“There are a couple of pieces that absolutely made my jaw drop because I felt it,” she said.
“It wasn’t what they did. It was what it represented.”
Hawthorne said the show is empowering for survivors.
“I heard from several of the artists after the work was submitted, and particularly after the opening, who said walking into the room, it felt like the pain and the guilt and trauma from the past melted away,” she said.
“Having a public show like this is almost like having the pain and trauma that you dealt with validated. They don’t need it to be, but it gives a sense of validation and support that it’s going to be all right.”
Hawthorne said the show is personal to each of the artists.
“There is an outfit that the victim was wearing when she was raped, and it’s just hanging there, and it hurts that this sweet, innocent child at the time was violated, so you feel the pain and the weight,” she said.
“There’s another piece that was done by a 61-year-old who had a life of abuse, and she divided her canvas up into nine sections featuring different phases of her life. At the end of that art, she indicated that she had found herself and the monkey was off her back.”
Hawthorne said the exhibition will serve as a gateway for more conversation on domestic violence and sexual assault.
“We need to talk about these because the person being abused could be your neighbor, your sister, your friend at church, your teacher or the clerk at a store,” she said.
“It takes a community and more eyes watching. Along with this exhibit, we want to educate people on what they can do. They might not be the victim, but they probably know one.”
Hawthorne said the nonprofit organization will continue to offer art therapy to clients.
“Art takes their head out of their trauma, and they’re sharing and having a collective experience that’s positive while talking about something bad,” she said.
“I think psychologically it helps them see they are not alone. Then when you say the piece will be displayed until May and the entire community can come see what you’ve done, I think it validates it for them, and I think they’re proud.”
Draves added that it’s important to feature survivor art in SAMA because the community needs to know domestic violence and sexual assault are realities, but that there’s also a solution and a way out.
“Our little town is not exempt from it, but there are ways out and people who can help,” she said.
“When people come in, they can experience the art from our community and see how we support each other. They recognize that people are hurting and healing, but can see they are moving forward.”
For more information on Your Safe Haven, call 814-623-7664 or visit www.yoursafehaven.org.
Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
