JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Area veterans will be recognized for their service to the country at upcoming community activities.
The 26th annual Johnstown Veterans Day parade scheduled for Friday will recognize the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.
The parade, organized by Conemaugh Valley Veterans, will begin at 4 p.m. at Main and Union streets and proceed up Main Street and Clinton Street, where it will disband.
The parade will feature veterans organizations, private organizations, five area high school marching bands and military vehicles.
Elected officials along with Mary Lehman and David Plows, Harry Plows’ children, will be on the reviewing stand in front of Central Park.
A program in Central Park will begin after the parade concludes.
Windber-area resident Air Force Brig. Gen. (retired) Merle D. Hart will deliver the main address.
Other Veterans Day activities in the area include:
• The 23rd annual Veterans Day Breakfast, sponsored by Greater Johnstown School District, Conemaugh Valley Veterans and Nutrition Inc., will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at Greater Johnstown Middle School, 220 Messenger St., Hornerstown. The breakfast is free to all veterans.
Students will present a special program.
Information: 814-533-5670, ext. 1670.
• St. Michael American Legion Post 551 has scheduled services for Friday.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. at Mainline Memorial Park, Fifficktown/Ehrenfeld; 10:20 a.m. at Veterans Memorial, Sidman; 10:40 a.m. at Veterans Memorial, Salix; 10:55 a.m. at Veterans Memorial, St. Michael; and 11:11 a.m. at Post 551, with a meal to be served at noon.
• Walter McCoy American Legion Post 614 and John White VFW Post 779 will conduct a service at 11 a.m. Friday at Patton Recreational Park.
Following the service, a ceremony will be held at the American Legion and VFW posts.
A lunch will be served at the VFW for all participating veterans.
• St. Clement’s Roman Catholic Church will hold a Veterans Day Celebration Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Johnstown.
There will be a designated place for military members and their families to sit, and those planning to attend are encouraged to wear their military uniforms or dress in red, white and blue.
At the end of Mass, attendees will be given small American flags.
