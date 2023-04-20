JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Student actors and actresses are set to light up high school stages with musicals and plays.
The following shows will be presented through April 27:
• “She Loves Me,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Northern Cambria High School, 813 35th St., Northern Cambria.
Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet combatant shop clerks Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don’t see eye to eye. After both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves, and all the twists and turns along the way.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Information: 814-948-6800.
• “The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, 728 Benjamin Franklin Highway, Ebensburg.
The production follows Maria Rainier, a young postulant nun assigned to be a governess for the seven children of Captain von Trapp, a widowed retired Navy captain. As the family and Maria learn to find joy and love again, forces much greater than themselves threaten to tear their lives apart.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Information: 814-472-7500.
• “Alice in Wonderland,” 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Johnstown Christian School, 125 Christian School Road, Hollsopple.
Lewis Carroll’s unflappable young heroine, Alice, takes a tumble down an enchanted rabbit hole to an off-kilter world of mock turtles, dancing flora, punctual rabbits and mad tea parties.
Playing cards hold court, and nothing is as it seems in this land where whimsy and wordplay are the order of the day. Will Alice be able to find her footing in this bizarre place? More importantly, will she ever figure out how to get home?
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and $8 for adults and $6 for students at the door.
Information: 814-288-2588.
• "13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview" and "14 More Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview," 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Portage Area High School, 84 Mountain Ave., Portage.
When two college recruiters at a prestigious university need to fill one last spot to keep their jobs, a parade of eccentric, dimwitted and slightly insane high school seniors are eager to come in for an interview. What seems like a simple task turns into a nightmare when the applicants turn out to be a reality TV star, a practicing vampire, an amateur magician and others that are much, much worse. Each applicant’s interview hilariously illustrates what not to do at a college interview.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for students.
Information: 814-736-9636, ext. 1500.
• "Anyone Can Whistle," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Guzzi Performing Arts Center, Bishop McCort Catholic High School, 25 Osborne St., Johnstown.
The story begins in a small bankrupt town. The town’s Mayoress, Cora, and her three cronies come up with a scam to line their pockets and make their disgruntled townspeople happy. They devise a plan to create a “Miracle” that will attract tourists and their wallets. Meanwhile Fay, the nurse at the Cookie Jar, a hospital for the socially pressured, brings her patients to see the Miracle. They are refused, and while Fay and the Mayoress’ cronies argue, the Cookies blend into the crowd of travelers.
When a stranger arrives in town, everyone assumes he’s the new doctor’s assistant. He offers a solution to figure out who is who. Chaos ensues as everyone gets mixed up. In the second act, chaos continues when another stranger appears from France, posing as a Miracle Inspector. The French Inspector and the Doctor join forces to explore the treatment of the townspeople and the Miracle scam. We will then find out who these people really are.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students.
Information: 814-536-8991.
• "Through the Looking Glass," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Windber Area High School, 2301 Graham Ave., Windber.
“Through the Looking-Glass” is the sequel to “Alice in Wonderland.” It follows Alice’s journey in Wonderland and everything is more confusing than before. Flowers are talking, the White Queen is crying before she pricks her finger, and on top of that, there is a life-size chess game going on. Alice is playing the game and wants to be queen. Will she make it across the chess board?
Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 for adults and $6 for students at the door.
Information: 814-467-4567, ext. 321.
