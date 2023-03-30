JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Student actors and actresses are set to light up high school stages with musicals and plays.
The following show will be presented through April 6:
• Disney’s “Newsies,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Berlin Brothersvalley High School, 1025 Main St., Berlin.
Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action.
Tickets are $9 in advance and $10 at the door.
Information: www.bbsd.com.
• “The Wedding Singer,” will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday at Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Greater Johnstown High School, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown.
It’s 1985, and rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer. He’s the life of the party until his own fiancee leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a kind waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students.
Information: 814-533-5601.
• “Footloose,” will be presented 7 p.m. Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Chestnut Ridge High School, 2588 Quaker Valley Road, New Paris.
The production is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago. He and his mother move to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Rev. Moore. The reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable. With the help of Ariel, the reverend’s daughter, and Willard, a country hick who becomes his best friend, Ren convinces the reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process, helps the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students.
Information: lzeznanski@crlions.org.
• “Robin Hood: The Next Generation” will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Shanksville-Stonycreek High School, 1325 Corner Stone Road, Friedens.
Sir Robin Hood and Lady Marian have been married for 20 years and their beautiful daughter, Robin, is now about to come of age. The Queen insists Robin be wed to a man of royal lineage before assuming the throne. Being a woman of the next generation, Robin is naturally resentful about being married off so quickly without some romance. She devises a contest in which the best archer and swordsman shall win her hand. Robin convinces her maid to stand in for her while she herself dresses as a man to compete to prove her point.
Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for students.
Information: 814-267-4649.
