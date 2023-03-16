JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Student actors and actresses are set to light up high school stages with musicals and plays.
The following shows will be presented through March 23:
• "Footloose" will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Conemaugh Township Area High School, 300 W. Campus Avenue, Davidsville,
When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
Information: www.ctasd.org.
• You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Ligonier Valley High School, 40 Springer Road, Ligonier.
Based on the beloved Charles Schulz’s comic “Peanuts,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” shows the many intricacies of life while playing baseball, flying a kite, writing a book report and much more.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
Information: 724-238-9531.
• "Annie" will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Northern Bedford County High School, 152 N. Bedford County Drive, New Enterprise.
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students.
Information: 814-766-4710.
• “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Cambria Heights High School, 426 Glendale Lake Road, Patton.
As the half-blooded son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want and monsters on his trail.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students.
Information: theater@chsd1.org.
• "Annie Jr." will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Salisbury-Elk Lick High School, 196 Smith Ave., Salisbury.
“Annie Jr.” features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students.
Information: 814-662-2741.
• “Beauty and the Beast Jr." will be staged at 1 and 7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at Turkeyfoot Valley High School, 172 Turkeyfoot Road, Schoolhouse Road, Confluence.
The production tells the story of Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell.
Tickets are $5.
Information: 814-395-3621.
• "Anything Goes" will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Westmont Hilltop High School, 200 Fair Oaks Drive, Johnstown.
The SS American is preparing to set sail from New York to England. Billy Crocker, a young assistant to Wall Street tycoon Elisha J. Whitney, is a passenger on the ship. He decides to stow away in hopes of wooing his long-lost love, wealthy debutante Hope Harcourt, who also is on board. However, much to Billy’s dismay, Hope’s mother, Evangeline Harcourt, is delighted that Hope is engaged to be married to a stuffy Englishman, Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, upon arrival in England.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students.
Information: www.whsd.org.
• "Spy Kids" will be staged at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at United High School, 10780 Route 56 Highway East, Armagh.
It’s 1961. The Space Race has begun. The United States and the Soviet Union are competing to see who will dominate the planet and the farthest reaches of the solar system, and who better to give the U.S. the edge but Jane Doe? Jane Doe, a typical American teenager, is recruited by Agent K and the CIA to foil Russia’s evil plan to kidnap an American astronaut.
Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.
Information: 814-446-5615, ext. 1264.
