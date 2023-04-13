JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Student actors and actresses are set to light up high school stages with musicals and plays.
The following show will be presented through April 20:
• “She Loves Me,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Northern Cambria High School, 813 35th St., Northern Cambria.
Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet combatant shop clerks Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don’t see eye to eye. After both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves, and all the twists and turns along the way.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Information: 814-948-6800.
• “The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., Thursday, Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, 728 Benjamin Franklin Highway, Ebensburg.
The production follows Maria Rainier, a young postulant nun assigned to be a governess for the seven children of Captain von Trapp, a widowed retired Navy captain. As the family and Maria learn to find joy and love again, forces much greater than themselves threaten to tear their lives apart.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Information: 814-472-7500.
• “Alice in Wonderland,” 7 p.m., Thursday, Johnstown Christian School, 125 Christian School Road, Hollsopple.
Lewis Carroll’s unflappable young heroine, Alice, takes a tumble down an enchanted rabbit hole to an off-kilter world of mock turtles, dancing flora, punctual rabbits and mad tea parties. Playing cards hold court, and nothing is as it seems in this land where whimsy and wordplay are the order of the day. Will Alice be able to find her footing in this bizarre place? More importantly, will she ever figure out how to get home?
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and $8 for adults and $6 for students at the door.
Information: 814-288-2588.
• "13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview" and "14 More Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview," 7 p.m. Thursday, Portage Area High School, 84 Mountain Ave., Portage.
When two college recruiters at a prestigious university need to fill one last spot to keep their jobs, a parade of eccentric, dimwitted and slightly insane high school seniors are eager to come in for an interview. What seems like a simple task turns into a nightmare when the applicants turn out to be a reality TV star, a practicing vampire, an amateur magician and others that are much, much worse. Each applicant’s interview hilariously illustrates what not to do at a college interview.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for students.
Information: 814-736-9636, ext. 1500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.