JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Student actors and actresses are set to light up high school stages with musicals and plays.
The following shows will be presented through March 16:
• Disney’s “The Little Mermaid" will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Conemaugh Valley High School, 1342 William Penn Ave., Johnstown.
Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students.
Information: 814-535-5523.
• “Shrek the Musical" will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Blacklick Valley High School, 555 Birch St., Nanty Glo.
“Shrek the Musical” is the story of an ogre and his fairy-tale friends who overcome their challenges and obstacles to see a “Big Bright Beautiful World” for everyone.
Tickets are $6 for adults and $2 for students.
Information: www.bvsd.k12.pa.us/domain/59.
• "Do You Wanna Dance?" will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Rockwood Area High School, 437 Somerset Ave., Rockwood.
The production is a musical romp featuring all your favorite songs from the past decades. “Bust a Move” and “Shake Your Groove Thing” with the folks of Snap-Happy, Ohio, as they fight the power of the dreaded dance tax.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students.
Information: smbranam1@icloud.com.
• "Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka" will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bedford High School, 330 E. John St., Bedford.
The story follows candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Information: 814-623-4250, ext. 1219.
• "WhoDunit ... and to Whom?" will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Ferndale Area High School, 600 Harlan Ave., Johnstown.
What do you get when you take a paint salesman who is trying his best to write a detective story on his typewriter? Shades of Sam Spade, maybe not the gumshoe detective story you’d expect. As Harold Finnegan writes, we get to see the story played out on stage.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Information: 814-288-5757.
• "Footloose" will be presented at 7 p.m. March 16 at Conemaugh Township Area High School, 300 W. Campus Avenue, Davidsville,
When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
Information: www.ctasd.org.
• You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" will be staged at 7 p.m. March 16 at Ligonier Valley High School, 40 Springer Road, Ligonier.
Based on the beloved Charles Schulz’s comic “Peanuts,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” shows the many intricacies of life while playing baseball, flying a kite, writing a book report and much more.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
Information: 724-238-9531.
• "Annie" will be presented at 7 p.m. March 16 at Northern Bedford County High School, 152 N. Bedford County Drive, New Enterprise.
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students.
Information: 814-766-4710.
