JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Walk this way to see projects from vision to reality in downtown Johnstown.
Gallery on Gazebo will host its architectural tour at 6 p.m. Tuesday beginning at the gallery, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown, and it will showcase the progress that is being made in the city.
The tour, which was conceived by members of Vision Together 2025’s Central Park Square Capture Team, is the year’s first tour of multi-use facilities in the downtown area.
“The tours started in 2019 with the intent to show what is happening in Johnstown and to get people inside buildings in which stuff was being planned for, being constructed or actually reaching finished phases that the normal person on the street would never get to see,” said Andy Fedore, tour host. “As that progressed, it became more interesting because people were looking for residential and business places and places to go out to eat.”
The two-hour tour will feature six locations that were showcased in previous architectural tours.
“At some point, we were in these buildings that were under construction, and now they’re finished,” Fedore said.
He said stops will include finished condominiums and residences, restaurants and concepts.
“There’s some really beautiful finished products that you’ll want to see,” Fedore said. “It’s a cool collection of places that people are letting us in to.”
Fedore said the tours are well-attended and have attracted upwards of 80 people.
“I hope people get a positive feel for the current direction of the town,” Fedore said. “They can see far more stuff than they would driving down the street by going in and physically seeing everything. It’s a fun night out to see some really interesting progress in town.”
Two additional tours are being planned for later in the year.
Prior to the tour, a reception will be held at Gallery on Gazebo, where participants can learn more about the undertakings happening in the central business district.
Proceeds will benefit Gallery on Gazebo programming and improvements.
Cost to attend is $25, and tickets can be purchased by calling 814-243-2224 or 814-539-4345.
Walking shoes are recommended.
Tour sponsor is RE/MAX Power Associates.
For more information, visit www.galleryongazebo.org/architectural-tour.
