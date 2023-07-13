WINDBER, Pa. – The Missoula Children’s Theatre will present “The Princess and the Pea” at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber.
The troupe presents a new look at the classic story, complete with a cast of princesses, the Pea, King and Queen Size of Riverdom, the Storm King and Snow Queen of Glacierdom, the Prince, the mischievous Jack Frost, the citizens of Riverdom and Glacierdom, the Dust Bunnies and some meddling leprechauns.
Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.
Information: 814-467-9070 or www.arcadiawindber.com.
