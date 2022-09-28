Be on the lookout for zombies taking over downtown Johnstown.
You in Flood City will host its seventh annual Johnstown Zombie Crawl Saturday beginning at Stadium Pub & Grille, 101 Washington St., Johnstown.
Registration will be from 7 to 8 p.m., during which participants will receive an official Johnstown Zombie Crawl wristband.
Establishments on the crawl include Stadium Pub & Grille, Balance Restaurant, Harrigan’s Cafe and Wine Deck, Fetz’s Sports Pub, Lucy’s Place, The Freight Station, Stone Bridge Brewing Company and Rocky’s Tavern.
“This continues to grow, and people show up head to toe dressed in zombies and it’s just a lot of fun,” said Tasha Adams, director of You in Flood City.
Adams said the participating bars go all out offering food and drink specials along with entertainment.
“The bars do a really good job mixing up drink specials, they’re all decked out in a theme and the bartenders are awesome every time,” she said.
Throughout the evening, crawl-goers can board a bus which will make continuous rounds up until midnight stopping at each of the eight venues.
Proceeds will benefit You in Flood City activities.
“We hope people will think of downtown as a place to come and enjoy and spend time because there’s new organizations and businesses popping up every week,” Adams said.
You in Flood City also offers its annual Johnstown Mardi Crawl in the spring.
“It’s exciting to plan different events that everyone in our community can get involved in,” Adams said.
“We really strive to give our community the tools to experience the event however they’d like in hopes they’ll return to the venues at other times for a meal, drinks or entertainment.”
The cost is $10 per person and includes unlimited bus rides, no venue cover charge, drink and food specials and live entertainment.
Attendees must be 21 years of age.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/youinfc or www.youinfloodcity.org.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
