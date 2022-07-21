JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After 91 years, an area jubilee has mastered providing summer fun to people of all ages.
The annual Ferndale Firemen’s Jubilee will be held from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the festival grounds along Ferndale Avenue.
“Coming out of COVID-19 last year we had such a phenomenal response from the community and we’re hoping we have the same type of response this year,” said Sean Glenn, festival co-chairman. “It’s a fun, family-oriented event, and it’s a fundraiser to help offset the cost of emergency services in Ferndale Borough.”
An opening ceremony was held Monday.
“Tradition has it that we always do an opening ceremony with the raising of the American flag and the playing of the national anthem,” Glenn said.
Bartlebaugh Amusements will provide rides, games and concession stands with carnival fare.
A fireworks show by Pyrotechnic Artists will light up the night sky at 10 p.m. Saturday.
“The fireworks are a very big draw,” Glenn said. “We title that our ‘spectacular fireworks show,’ and they put on an excellent presentation with great reviews.”
The kitchen will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Attendees can feast on hot sausage, hamburgers, hot dogs, kielbasa, haluski, french fires and chicken tenders.
“These are the traditional menu items that people have come to love,” Glenn said. “People look forward to the jubilee kitchen every single year.”
In addition, there will be a week-long 50/50 raffle with the winner being drawn at the conclusion of the fireworks show. The winner doesn’t need to be present.
Glenn said the goal is to see the jubilee make it to celebrate its 100th year.
“We encourage families to come out and enjoy their time together and support a great cause,” he said.
One-price ride bracelets will be $16 each night.
A children’s matinee will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, when ride bracelets will be $10.
The kitchen matinee special will be two hot dogs for a $2.
Children younger than 12 will have a chance to win free prizes, which will be given away at 4 p.m. after the Saturday matinee. Children must be present to win prizes.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the jubilee can email fire@ferndaleborough.com or call 814-322-5347, 814-525-4011 or 814-288-3729.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Ferndale-Volunteer-Fire-Association-230324282489.
